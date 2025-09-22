



The Tiktok logo is seen outside Los Angeles offices from the Chinese video application company on April 4, 2025 in Culver City, California.

A new joint venture based in the United States with investors who include Oracle and the investment company Silverlake will take control of the popular short video application Tiktok, as part of a proposed agreement that a senior White House official has been a compromise that has met the American and Chinese law.

The official, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, said that the United States government would not take a stake or not be room for the board of directors.

The new company will obtain a copy of the most precious asset of Tiktok, its content recommendation algorithm, which will then be recommended on American data, said the manager. The Oracle software company will serve as a “security supplier” of the company, supervising things such as the operation of the algorithm, how the application is updated and how the data of the Americans are stored.

“All this will save Tiktok for 170 million American users, make sure and secure it. This will save thousands of jobs. This will save thousands of small businesses that depend on the application to promote their businesses,” said the manager.

During an interview on the Sunday briefing on Fox News Channel on Sunday, President Trump appointed Larry Ellison d'Oracle, Michael Dell, founder of Dell Technologies, and Lachlan Murdoch, heir to the Rupert Murdoch media Empire, as people who were also involved in the agreement. The White House official refused to comment when he asked him questions about other investors.

Oracle, Dell, Silverlake and News Corp. did not respond to requests for comments by email from NPR. Fox refused to comment on the file.

While Tiktok's popularity has increased in recent years, national security concerns have followed, certain analysts and legislators believing that there was a significant risk in the possibility that Beijing could put pressure on the Chinese owner of the Bytedance application to help him spy on or influence the many American users of Toktok.

Last year, Congress adopted a law which required that the derivation of giving in, or to see the prohibited application in the United States, the Supreme Court confirmed the dispute of Tiktok's freedom of expression to the prohibition. On the day of the inauguration, Trump signed the first of several decrees on break from the ban.

According to the head of the White House, President Trump should sign a new decree this week “essentially declaring that the terms of this agreement meet the American needs of national security” and that it meets the requirements set out by law.

The official said that the decree would exercise a break in the law on this law to allow investors and the company to finalize the implementation documents. The conclusion of the agreement will be 120 days of the signing, said the official.

The official said that the fate of the algorithm was a “difficult negotiation”.

“We had to find a compromise that meets both the requirements of American law as well as internal law in China,” said the official.

“It will be permanently monitored because it works to ensure that it behaves appropriately.

The Trump administration has concentrated substantial energy on the technology industry, pushing businesses like Apple and Nvidia to make home and try to negotiate this agreement to prevent Tiktok from becoming dark. The administration has also injected into technology activities.

Earlier this summer, the US government announced that it would take around 10% of 10% in the Intel fleas manufacturer in the context of its efforts to promote the manufacture of fleas in the United States. The Trump administration has also announced that it would take a 15% drop in H20 flea sales in Nvidia in China.

