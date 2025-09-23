Oracle will manage the Tiktok algorithm for American users as part of the Trump agreement





The Washington (AP) technology giant will be the US spearhead of algorithm and security underlying the Tiktoks popular video platform under the terms of an agreement implemented on Monday by President Donald Trumps Administration.

All the end details must still be nailed among several joint venture partners who will include Oracle, the investment company Silver Lake Partners and possibly two billionaires Mogul Rupert Murdoch and the Pioneer of the personal computer Michael Dell. The American administration would not have participation in the joint venture or would be part of its board of directors, according to a senior White House official.

President Trump is expected to make a decree later this week which declares that the terms of the agreement respond to the security problems exposed by law, said the senior White House. China still has to sign the executive proposal, and any final agreement would always require regulatory approval.

The proposal aims to resolve a long-standing effort to tear Tiktoks' operations in the United States from his parent company based in Beijing, Bytedance, due to national security problems. Tiktok became a high -level subject during conversations between Trump and China President Xi Jinping as they continue to strive in a trade war that rolled the world economy for a large part of the year.

For the moment, the two parties are growing on a framework agreement which calls for an investor consortium, including Oracle and Silver Lake, to use Tiktok American operations in a process that may not be completed before the start of next year as part of a calendar placed on Monday by the Trump administration. This could mean that Tiktoks' disinvestment may not be completed for a year after it was supposed to be prohibited by a law that had bipartite support, but has been bypassed several times by Trump.

Under the current terms of the proposal, the new American joint venture would receive an approved copy of the recommendation algorithm which maintains Tiktok users to constantly scroll clips on their smartphones. Oracle would examine, monitor and secure the American data that crosses the service.

US officials have previously warned that the Bytedances algorithm is vulnerable to the handling of the Chinese authorities, who can use it to shape content on the platform in a manner to detect.

It would not be in conformity if the algorithm was Chinese. There cannot be a shared algorithm with Bytedance, a spokesperson for the limited committee of China said.

Algorithm was a central question in the debate on security on Tiktok. China previously maintained that the algorithm should remain under Chinese control by law. But an American regulation adopted with bipartisan support said that any disinvestment of Tiktok must mean that the platform cuts links in particular the algorithm with Bytedance.

Although the details remain summary, an official of the Trump administration said that the licensed copy will be recycled with American data to ensure that the system behaves appropriately.

This makes it difficult if the American version of Tiktok will be different from what users see in the rest of the world. Any notable modification made to a service of social media platforms increases the risk of alienating its audience, said Jasmine Enberg, analyst of the Emarketer research company.

Social media concerns culture as much as technology, and the way users will bring to a new property and potentially a new version of the application is always an open question, said Enberg.

In a Briefing on Monday, the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the change of control would not change the experience. Tiktok users in the United States will be able to see videos published by users in other countries and vice versa, said Leavitt.

In an excellent example of how a change in control can reshape a formerly popular social media platform, billionaire Elon Musk sparked an almost immediate reaction after completing his 44 billion dollars takeover almost three years ago.

But Musk has made extremely visible changes, in particular by ultimately removing the Twitter brand and modifying its name in X. The changes that are gradually occurring while different data are introduced into the American copy of the Tiktoks algorithm could be subtle and imperceptible for most of its audience.

What is clear, for the moment is that Oracle and Silver Lake will be major players in Future Tiktoks in the United States if the agreement is finalized by the Trump administration.

Founded almost 50 years ago, Oracles Success was built on database software that helps manage a wide variety of crucial information for businesses, and has since extended to hardware, including data centers that help fuel artificial intelligence.

Although he no longer manages Oracle as CEO, the co-founder of the company Larry Ellison remains a senior executive while supervising a personal fortune estimated at $ 390 billion. Ellison, 81, could now be online to become an electric player behind the scenes in the media, after having already helped finance the swedances which recently finished the merger of $ 8 billion with Paramount, an agreement designed by his son, David.

Silver Lake has been focusing on technological offers for a long time, including the previous redemptions of Dell Computer and the video call service now disappeared Skype. Michael Dell, who founded Dell Computer, could now be one of the investors of the American joint venture to supervise Tiktok, according to what Trump said to Fox News in a recent interview. Trump also mentioned Murdoch, whose company has Fox News, as a potential investor in the joint venture.

Other media have reported that another billionaire, the venture capital Marc Andreessen, is in the running to get involved in the group of investors. Andreessen also participated in Silver Lakes 2009 Skype buyout.

Bytedance should have a 20%, or smaller participation in the American joint venture, whose council will be controlled by American investors. Bytedance will be represented by a person on the board of directors, but this person will be excluded from the Tiktoks Security Committee.

Liedtke reported in San Ramon, California.

