The United States saw Christian nationalism

The Americans are used to hearing about the tradition of separating the Church and the State, but the two are increasingly merged in the administration of President Donald Trumps.

The first amendment, after all, in addition to guaranteeing freedom of expression, says that Congress should not make any law concerning the creation of religion, or prohibiting its free exercise

Never of recent memory, the Americans have seen more senior government officials speak as openly of Jesus Christ as they did to the Charlie Kirks Memorial, which Trump described as an ancient renewal rather than funeral.

It is logical that Kirks funerals have religious connotations: conversion was at the heart of Kirks conservatism,

Podcaster Benny Johnson spoke of the idea of ​​the divine government and underlined the cabinet secretaries assembled in Trumps.

God gave them power over our nation and our earth, he said, adding that it was God who saved Trump from another Ball of Assassins for this moment.

Trump officials said God was on the other hand as they continue their political enemies.

We are on the side of goodness. We are on the side of God, the White House adviser, Stephen Miller, said in a speech that, like Trumps, had promised reprisals against an anonymous evil, although the authorities said that Kirks, alleged Killer, acted alone.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio pronounced a sermon which ended with the discussion of the second coming.

Vice-president JD Vance, who called Kirk a warrior for Country, a warrior for Christ, advised the Americans to live worthy of Charlies sacrifice and put Christ at the center of your life.

Christian nationalism is the concept rejected by many researchers that the United States has been formed as a Christian nation and that Christianity should impregnate its laws.

Many Trump administration actions have scrambled the boundaries between the Church and the State. In the days preceding Kirk at the assassination at the University of Utah Valley, Trump delivered a speech at the Bible Museum funded by the private people in Washington, DC, where he promised to protect prayer in public schools by future councils of the Department of Education.

To have a great nation, you must have religion, said Trump. I believe that so strongly. There must be something after going through all of this and that something is God.

After this speech of September 8, Trump met the religious commission of freedom which he created by executive action at the Ministry of Justice.

Among the accusations of commissions, it is a question of exploring the foundations of religious freedom in America and of identifying the current threats to domestic religious freedom.

Trump qualified the proceedings against the demonstrators of the Ministry of Justice of anti-abortion demonstrators outside clinics as a form of anti-Christian biases.

Last month, CNNS Pamela Brown profiled the self -proclaimed nationalist pastor Douglas Wilson, who has links with the defense secretary Pete Hegseth. Wilson is based in Idaho, but its organization has opened an outpost in the capital of nations. Wilson, who appeared at the Kirks The Believers summit in 2024, told Brown that he would like the United States to be a Christian theocracy. He would also like to make homosexuality illegal.

In July, Trumps Irs said that pastors who approve of political candidates should not lose their tax exemption status.

This same month, the management and budget office said that federal workers can now bring religion to the federal workplace, in particular the promotion of their religious beliefs to colleagues.

Hegseth organized prayer services for hours of work at the Pentagon. One in May presented the pastor of his church in Tennessee, which is affiliated with the communion of Wilsons of the reformed evangelical churches.

The Research Institute on Public Religion has tried in recent years to assess Christian nationalism and how it spreads to the United States. In 2024, he estimated that around 30% of Americans would be considered members or sympathizers to Christian nationalism, according to their definition, including the majority of Republicans.

But the parties vary considerably through the United States. About half of the people of certain southern states such as Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Alabama are either members or sympathizers, against only about a third in the Red States such as Florida and Texas.

In many blue states, less than a quarter of residents adhere or sympathize with Christian nationalism, according to Prri, which means that a large part of the country does not share their philosophy on the role of Christianity in government.

This article has been updated.

