The American army has just moved a satellite to inspect a British spacecraft 22,000 miles above the earth





In a primary operation of its kind, the United States has repositioned one of its spaceships to inspect the satellite of an ally.

The command of American space has maneuvered one of its spaceships to examine the Skynet 5A military communication satellite operated by the United Kingdom and to insure in the United Kingdom that it operated in orbit as expected. The maneuver took place between September 4 and September 12 at an altitude of 22,236 miles (35,786 kilometers) in geostationary orbit, where the satellites remain above a fixed place on earth. The two spacecrafts roamed 6,835 MPH (11,000 km / h) during the operation, according to a press release from the Royal Air Force (RAF).

Although the operation is peaceful in nature and carried out between the allies of Olympic Multinational Force (a spatial security coalition, notably the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, New Zealand and Australia), it also demonstrates that the American army is capable of maneuvering near other satellites of other nations if necessary.

The operation was what is called a proximity of appointment, or RPO, in which a spacecraft manifests itself in the same orbit near another spacecraft in order to inspect, repair or welcome with it.

“This operation was a first of its kind for command of British space and represents a significant increase in operational capacities,” said major-general Paul Tedman, commander of the United Kingdom Space Command, in the RAF declaration.

“Executed in an expert manner with the command of American space, I could not be more satisfied or proud of the rapid progress that we make with our allies in the Olympic defender of the multinational force. We are now, with our allies, carrying out advanced orbital operations to protect and defend our national and military interests shared in space.”

The command of the American space command and the Olympic multinational forces, the general, Steven Whiting, said that the operation shows “the advantage of fighting war” that this spatial security coalition offers, including a shared commitment to fight and gain shoulder shoulder, if necessary “, according to a declaration of command of American space.

A graphic published by the Royal Air Force describing the proximity operation of the appointment which took place between an American satellite and the Skynet 5A spaceship of the United Kingdom in September 2025. (Credit image: Royal Air Force)

Although it is a peaceful RPO, it undoubtedly sends a message to potential adversaries that the United States and its allies are able to get closer to the satellites of other nations if necessary. According to the US Space Command Declaration, the RPO has demonstrated the “will of the Alliance to carry out dynamic, responsible and integrated spatial operations at the same time and instead of our choice”.

But even if the American space order nor the RAF explicitly indicated that this same capacity could be used to get closer to non -allied spacecraft in their recent statements on this RPO, the merlan previously said that it was.

Earlier this year, Whiting told participants in the 40th annual Space Foundation space symposium that the United States and France had recently led their first bilateral RPO to “demonstrate combined capacities in space near a competing strategic spacecraft”.

During the same event, Whiting also underlined the need for “orbital interceptors” which can project American military power into space. “And what do we call that?” Whiting said. “We call these weapons, and we need it to dissuade a space conflict and succeed if we find ourselves in such a fight.”

The American spatial force has developed and refined how it led an orbital war throughout its five years of existence as a military service. The ability to maneuver near the spaceship of a potential opponent undoubtedly makes part of this game book – one of the United States has just shown.

