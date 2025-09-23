Lindsey Halligan, former Trump's defense lawyer, swore as an American acting lawyer at the Clé de Virginie office





Washington – Lindsey Halligan, one of President Trump's former defense lawyers, who then joined him at the White House, a key federal prosecutor took over on Monday after the American prosecutor’s departure of the president’s apparent pressure.

Halligan takes the head of the American prosecutor's office for the Virginia Oriental District as an American interim prosecutor after being Mr. Trump's main assistant. His temporary appointment comes a few days after Erik Siebert, who was the main prosecutor of the office, resigned among the concerns that he would be forced not to have prosecuted the New York Prosecutor Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud. The president said he had dismissed Siebert.

Federal law authorizes Halligan to serve as an American acting lawyer for only 120 days, unless the federal judges in the American district court reinforce its appointment or whether it is confirmed by the Senate. The District Court of the Oriental District of Virginia is known as the “Roquette” because of the speed with which the affairs go from the deposit to the trial. It manages in part from important national security cases due to its proximity to Washington, DC

In his role in the second Trump Administration, Halligan was part of an effort from the White House to remove “an incorrect ideology” of the Smithsonian Institution and its museums, education and research centers and the National Zoo.

Halligan, who worked as a special assistant from the president, signed a letter to the secretary to the Smithsonian Institution, Lonnie Bunch, informing him last month that the White House would carry out an internal examination of the Smithsonian museums and exhibitions “to ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, delete divided or supporter. shared “. “”

Before joining the White House and working for Mr. Trump, Halligan managed insurance complaints in a law firm in Florida. She graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University of Miami in 2013 and was admitted to the Florida bar in 2014. Halligan never worked in the office of a prosecutor. A legal marketing website of the Halligan CV, USATTORNEYS.com, says that it did an internship at the Miami public defender's office and the innocence project.

She was a member of Mr. Trump's defense team in a case brought by former special lawyer Jack Smith linked to the alleged mismanagement of the president of classified documents after the end of his first mandate. The president was charged with 40 federal counts after the investigators discovered around 300 sensitive documents in his seaside resort in southern Florida, Mar-A-Lago. Trump pleaded not guilty and the case was rejected last November after winning a second term in the White House.

Trump announced on Saturday that he would note Halligan for the American lawyer for the Virginia Oriental District, writing on social networks that she is “fair, intelligent and will desperately need, justice for all!”

The president had also publicly expressed his frustration towards the Attorney General Pam Bondi for the lack of action of prosecutors against James, the Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California and the former director of the FBI James Comey, some of the president's most vocal criticism.

“We can no longer delay, it kills our reputation and our credibility,” he wrote on Truth Social. “They dismissed me twice and charged me (5 times!) For nothing. Justice must be done, now !!!”

Tourment among the best ranks of the American prosecutor's office in Virginia came after Siebert, who was the main prosecutor since January, said that he had resigned. Several sources have told CBS News that federal prosecutors were concerned about Siebert for having been kidnapped for not having chased James for mortgage fraud.

The federal judges of the Oriental District of Virginia had agreed in May to extend the appointment of Siebert.

But Mr. Trump had expressed his dissatisfaction with Siebert, saying on Friday: “I want it.” The president had appointed Siebert in May to serve as an American lawyer for the Virginia Oriental District, and his appointment awaited a vote in the full Senate.

The president criticized Siebert because he had the support of the two Democratic senators of Virginia, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. An American lawyer candidate demands the support of the two senators who represent the State to progress through the senate judicial committee. It seems that Kaine and Warner will support the appointment of Halligan.

During the weekend, a conservative lawyer, Margaret “Maggie” Cleary, said the staff of the American prosecutor's office for the Virginie District of the American District, which she had been appointed her first actor. CBS News contacted the White House and the Ministry of Justice for Clarification.

At noon on Monday, the name of Cleary and the name of Siebert had appeared in separate court documents.

Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a political journalist for cbsnews.com. She wrote for points of sale, notably the Washington Examination, Daily Signal and Alexandria Times. Melissa covers American policy, emphasizing the Supreme Court and the Federal Courts.

