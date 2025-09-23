



Six civil servants will see their visas revoked after the conviction of Donald Trumps Ally Jair Bolsonaro.

Posted on September 22, 202522 September 2025

Click here to share on social networks

Share2

Share

The United States would have dismissed visas for six other Brazilian judicial officials while the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the wife of a Supreme Court judge.

In an expansion of his sanctions targeting the judiciary of Brazil, the administration of the American president Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Mull on Moraes Moraes, the wife of the Supreme Court Alexander of Moraes on Moraes.

List of recommended stories of 3 list elements

He also imposed sanctions at the Lex Instituto de Estudos Juricicos, a financial entity controlled by Barci de Moraes and other family members who, according to the United States government, could serve as a vehicle to escape pre -existing sanctions, said a notice from the Treasury department.

Shortly after the publication of these sanction notices, an official of the White House told the reuters news agency that the US government revoking the visas of the Brazilian general general Jorge Messias and five other former and current Brazilian judicial officials.

The Supreme Court of Brazils said in a statement that he considered the sanctions against the Barci of unjust Moraes. Moraess’s Barci law firm did not immediately respond to a comment request.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that other Brazilian officials could be sanctioned if necessary.

Brazilian lawyer General Jorge Messias warned that sanctions are incompatible with long -standing and peaceful relations between the two countries, but said that he was taking the measure directed against him without fear.

Bolsonaro verdict

Alexandre de Moraes presided over the criminal affair of the former right-wing president of the Bresils, Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced this month to have tried a coup to stay in power after losing the elections in 2022 against the current left president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

His lawyers said they will call on the conviction, although the lawyers said their chances of success were distant.

Alexandre de Moraes himself was struck in July with sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which allows the United States to impose economic sanctions on foreigners which it considers as a record for corruption or human rights violations.

Overall, the latest sanctions represent a deepening of an ongoing diplomatic crisis between Western hemispheres two largest democracies.

Trump and his political allies have long rejected the criminal affair against Bolsonaro as a hunt for political witches. The American president, who himself was criminally charged for trying to stay in power after his electoral defeat in 2020 against the former American president Joe Biden, often said that he saw an apparent spirit in the former Brazilian chief.

Alexandre de Moraes was firm on the judicial independence of Brazil after being struck by American sanctions.

Respect comes from independence. A subordinate cowardly judicial system, which concludes agreements just to calm the country, is not independent, he said in August.

Earlier in July, the Trump administration pulled American visas held by the judge and several of his colleagues from the Supreme Court. The United States has also struck Brazil with a 50% rate on most goods.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/22/us-targets-brazilian-justices-wife-with-sanctions-will-revoke-more-visas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos