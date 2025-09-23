



The text of the following state was published by the governments of the United States of America, Japan and the Republic of Korea.



The Secretary of State of the United States of America Marco Rubio, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Iwaya Takeshi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Cho Hyun met on September 22 in New York to continue their joint efforts to advance the security, security and prosperity of our three countries and the broader Indo-Pacific Region, including the level of law.

Strengthening regional and global engagement

The United States has reiterated its commitments to everything slammed towards the defense of Japan and Rok, supported by the unequaled military force of the Americas, including its nuclear capacities. The United States has reaffirmed its prolonged deterrents towards Japan and Rok, which are of crucial importance for the safety and stability of the Korean peninsula and the broader Indo-Pacific region. The secretary and foreign ministers have reaffirmed their determination to strengthen defense and deterrence by advancing cooperation in robust security matters, including by the regular conduct of the Freedom Edge of the Trilateral multi-domain exercise and to strengthen their respective defense capacities.

They praised the trilateral cooperation of the Coast Guard, in particular the exchange of knowledge and experience in matters to improve the response of maritime incidents between the three countries and the provision of capacity strengthening support to the member states of the Anase in May 2025. They undertook to work in the context of trilateral maritime security and cooperation in terms of application of the law to identify the region. The secretary and foreign ministers firmly opposed illegal maritime demands in the Southern China Sea, as well as attempts to apply such claims. They opposed any attempt to modify the status quo, including dangerous and destabilizing actions in Indo-Pacific waters, including the Southern China Sea. They underlined their commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific and to maintain international law, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, including the freedoms of navigation and overview and other legal uses of the sea.

They stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability through the Taiwan Strait and expressed their concern about the increasingly frequent destabilizing actions around Taiwan. The secretary and foreign ministers encouraged the peaceful resolution of cross -questions and opposed any attempt to unilaterally modify the status quo. They also expressed their support for the Taiwans of significant participation in appropriate international organizations.

They reaffirmed their unshakable support for the centrality and unity of the Anase and the regional architecture led by ASEAN.

The secretary and foreign ministers have recognized the strategic importance of the Arctic Region and have committed to continuing their trilateral cooperation by close intergovernmental communication in this regard.

The secretary and foreign ministers encouraged Russia and Ukraines to progress towards a sustainable negotiated regulation.

Tackle the North Korean threat

The secretary and foreign ministers reaffirmed their resolved commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Republic of the Democratic Peoples of Korea (RPDC) in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSCR), while continuing to make efforts to maintain the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula by dialogue and dialogue. They highlighted the need to combat nuclear and missile programs from RPRKS and maintain and strengthen the Sanctions against RPDC by responding firmly and in cooperation with other countries to violations and escapes from relevant UNSCRS. They have urged all UN member states to comply with their international obligations under the relevant USCR.

They expressed serious concerns concerning increasing RPDCS in military cooperation with Russia, in particular the implications of Russian support for the military capacities of the RPDK, in particular its long -range missiles. They urged Russia and North Korea to immediately cease all these activities and respect the Charter of the United Nations and all relevant UNSCRS.

They expressed their serious concern against malicious cyber-activity by North Korean cyber-actors and IT workers. They welcomed the coordinated actions of the three countries and underlined the need to deepen the collaboration between the public and private sector, as the recent joint declaration on North Korean IT workers underlines. They reaffirmed the importance of the continuous efforts of the trilateral diplomatic working group on the North Korean cyber-men.

The secretary and foreign ministers have reaffirmed the importance of close coordination of policies on North Korea between the three countries and have committed to strengthen trilateral consultations on North Korea at all levels.

The secretary and foreign ministers have also reiterated their commitment to the immediate resolution of questions from the kidnapped, detainees and prisoners of unpaid war as well as the issue of separate families.

Improve economic safety and resilience

The secretary and foreign ministers have undertaken to advance trilateral cooperation on the resilience of the supply chain, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, quantum, biotechnology and other emerging technologies.

They affirmed the importance of strengthening energy security, supported by the Americas of liquid natural gas and other energy sources and technologies. In order to further diversify mineral and critical supply chains, they have committed to improving trilateral dialogue on critical minerals and working together in various regions such as Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa by promoting active collaboration in the context of the early trilateral system. In addition, they designed to continue their dialogue on economic security. To meet increasing energy needs according to the highest nuclear, security and non-proliferation standards, the secretary and foreign ministers have undertaken to speed up joint efforts to develop and deploy advanced civil nuclear reactors.

They praised the progress of tangible cooperation on the development and protection of critical and emerging technologies, including trilateral quantum industrial security workshops in September and the second training program for trilateral technology leaders in June. They also expressed their support to maintain research collaboration between national laboratories in the three countries.

They welcomed the program of young trilateral leaders as a contributor to the reinforced links of people to people and increased trilateral cooperation. Supporting yourself firmly against economic coercion and non -commercial policies and practices, including export restrictions that could cause significant disruption in the supply chain, they have reaffirmed their commitment to a free and fair global economic order. They also expressed their support for the successful host year of the successful APEC 2025 ROKS and to significant results during the week of the economic leaders of the APEC later this fall.

Advocation of trilateral cooperation

The secretary and foreign ministers welcomed the active role of the Trilateral Coordination Secretariat responsible for the alignment of the objectives focused on action and the coordination and implementation of tangible efforts. They are committed to pursuing trilateral meetings at all levels.



