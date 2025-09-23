



In the wake of steep reductions in federal anti-chasers' programs and the increase in food insecurity, the American department of agriculture announced on Saturday that it ends all future household food security reports, which provide critical data on food security in the United States

Food insecurity has increased significantly in recent years by 10.2% of American households (13.5 million households) in 2021 to 13.5% (18 million households) in 2023.

According to the most recent report, 47.4 million people lived in food registration in 2023, including 13.8 million children.

The decision to put an end to the government's annual hunger report follows federal financing cuts and this spring gels which have considerably reduced the amount of food provided to food banks and schools.

And this summer, the Congress adopted legislation which includes massive cuts on the additional nutrition aid program. CNN reports that around 2.4 million Americans, including families with children, should lose their service coupons accordingly, according to the Congressal Budget Office.

The USDA said in a statement that annual reports are redundant, expensive, politicized and foreign and do nothing more than fear.

Experts have interviewed these claims, noting that republican and democratic administrations have produced annual reports in the past three decades.

The results of the USDA survey are far from redundant. The data helped us measure the operation of federal food programs, she said.

In its 2024 report, the USDA followed, annual monitoring of food security contributes to the effective exploitation of federal food assistance and nutrition programs, as well as private food aid programs and other government initiatives aimed at reducing food insecurity.

The defenders of anti-chasers also challenged the assertion that the investigation is expensive, telling Politico that hunger questions are included in the annual collection of census data. The USDA said its reports are based on data collected in an annual survey in addition to the current current survey of the current population of national representatives carried out each year by the census office.

The USDA said it would publish a final report in October which will provide food security data for 2024.

By canceling the survey, the USDA sends a signal that monitoring and fighting hunger is no longer a priority, said Eric Mitchell, president of the Alliance to end hunger, in a statement. It is even more worrying that the decision comes in the midst of forecasts that hunger could increase in the months and years to come, he said.

Hunger will not disappear simply because it is no longer followed.

