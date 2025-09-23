Usasoc identifies soldiers who have perished in aviation accidents | Article





Strong Bragg, NC Four soldiers who perished a plane incident on September 17 during routine flight training is identified. The cause of the accident remains under study.

The deceased are:

Chief Warrant Officer of the American Army Three Andrew Cully, 35, from Sparta, Mo

Chief Warrant Officer of the US Army Three Andrew Kraus, 39, from Sanibel, Fl

SGT of the American army. Donavon Scott, 24, from Tacoma, wa

SGT of the American army. Jadalyn Good, 23, from Mount Vernon, Wa

It is with the heaviest heart that we confirm the loss of four courageous night stalks in the 4th battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne), which tragically lost their life on September 17 during a training mission., Said Colonel Stephen Smith, commander. These exceptional chief adjutants of the warriors three Andrew Cully, chief warrant officer three Andrew Kraus, SGT. Donavon Scott and the SGT. Jadalyn Goodemboda devotion, altruism and unwavering excellence that define the very spirit of the special army and army operations. Their sacrifice in the service of our nation will be forever engraved in our hearts and in the inheritance of night harassers. These heroes were not only elite professionals, but also cherished teammates, friends and family members whose absence leaves an immeasurable void.

Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, 160th SOAR (Photo credit: American army) See the original

Cully, 35, commanded in May 2013 as an aviation officer of the American army of the State University of Missouri as a second lieutenant. He finished the driving school in Ft. Rucker, al. After his initial service as a commissioned officer, he was then renewed in his functions as adjutant of aviation and was pilot UH-60M (Blackhawk). In 2022, he completed the pilot course of the UH-60M instructor in Fort Rucker, al. He has two operational deployments at the EUCOM Theater to support the operations of the Atlantic resolution and a quick response. In 2024, after being selected to serve in the 160TH Soar (ABN), he was assigned to the company C to joint base Lewis McChord, WA. Although he was assigned to C Company, he defended several training missions from the continental United States (CONUS) and outside the United States (Oconus) and deployed in the Indopacom theater.

Its prices include the meritorious service medal, the mention medal of the elegant mention of the army with three clusters of oak leaves, the military's production medal, the National Defense Service medal, World War on

Terrorism service medal, Korean defense service medal, army service ribbon, aviator insignia of the basic army, parachutist insignia and air -assault insignia.

Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, 160th SOAR (Photo credit: American army) See the original

Kraus, 39, served in the US Marine Corps as a CH-46 manager (Sea Knight) from July 2008 to 2013. In 2017, he joined the US military and attended the candidates school and the FT flight school. Rucker, al. He was then aeromedical evacuation pilot at the controls in Germany, carrying out real medical evacuation missions. In 2023, after being selected to serve in the 160th Soar (ABN), he was assigned to C Company, where he supported several training missions of Conus and deployed in support of the operations of response to the contingency. He graduated in 2025 of the aviation maintenance testing pilot course at FT. Rucker, al.

His Awards Included The Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal Second Award, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terroism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon Forces Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Unity Commendation, and Navy Meritorious Praise and basic aviation badge.

Sgt. Donavon Scott, 160th Soar (Photo credit: American army) See the original

Scott, 24, enlisted in the American army as a repairer of UH-60 helicopters, 15t. After being selected to serve in the 160th Soar, his first assignment was the company D, 4th Batalion as manager of the UH-60 helicopter. After completing the non-evaluated crew crew course of the MH-60 (Blackhawk, amended), he was a team leader of the MH-60 with C. while serving in company C, he obtained a fully qualified qualification status as a team leader, accumulating more than 776 hours of flight. He served in two missions to support the exploitation of inherent resolution and an emergency response operation in crisis.

Its prices include the meritorious service medal, the military's production medal, the medal of the good conduct of the army, the National Defense Service Medal, the inherent resolution campaign medal – the campaign star, the world war expeditionary medal on terrorism, the world war service medal on terrorism, the Badge combat action.

Sgt. Jadalyn Good, 160th SOAR (Photo credit: American army) See the original

Well, 23, enlisted in the American army in 2021 as a repairer of UH-60 helicopters, 15t. After being selected to serve in the 160th Soar, she was then assigned to company C where she served as helicopter maintenance and in 2023 after graduating from the unrelated crew lesson of the MH-60, she was a team leader. While serving in company C, she obtained a basic status on the mission, accumulating more than 730 hours of flight. She played a decisive role in the success of numerous training missions Conus and Oconus and an emergency operation of response in crisis.

Its prices include the meritorious service medal, the medal of the good conduct of the army, the medal of the national defense service, the army service tape, the basic parachutist insignia, the combat and the badge badge badge badge badge and the basic aviation badge.

While we mourn their loss, we are united to honor their memory and their extraordinary commitment to the mission. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, their loved ones and the whole community of Night Stalker during this deeply difficult period, said Smith.

The command of special operations of the American army extends its deep thanks to the professionalism and the heroism of the many who helped the resumption of our dead; The Thurston County Sheriff office, the Griffin fire service, the McLane Black Lake fire service, the King County Sheriff office, the Lacey Fire Service, the Olympia Fire Service, the Department of Natural Resources, the 2/75th Ranger Regiment, the 17th Special Tactics Squadron, Special Tactics Squadron, the 1st special forces group (Airborne WA.

The Office of Public Affairs of the Command of Special Operations of the US Army can be adopted at 910-432-6005, or by email at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.army.mil/article/288634/usasoc_identifies_soldiers_who_perished_in_aviation_mishap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

