The American atmosphere has mastered crime, the concerns of the unit increase

Washington, DC – The satisfaction of the Americans with regard to the way things happen in the United States is at his lowest level that President Donald Trump took office in January, with 29% saying that they are satisfied. This contrasts with 31% at 33% of readings each of the last three months and a quarter of 38% in May.

Although moderate compared to the last months, satisfaction remains greater than the 20% recorded in January before the inauguration of Trump. This reading at the beginning of 2025 was in accordance with the levels of less than 30% observed since mid-2010, a period marked by high inflation and a divided government which left supporters on both sides dissatisfied. Satisfaction tends to be higher under Trump, generally supported by strong republican approval.

The mood of the Republicans was the most amortized in September

Most of the drop in American satisfaction this month is the result of fewer Republicans saying that they are satisfied, now 68%, against 76% in August. The satisfaction between the self -employed and the Democrats is essentially unchanged, at 23% and 1%, respectively.

The last survey, conducted from September 2 to 16, lasted the assassination of September 10 of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk while he was speaking during a political event in the campus in Utah.

Crime, national unity increases as high concerns

The responses of the Americans to the monthly question of Gallup surveying the “most important problem facing this country” suggest that the murder of Kirk has repercussions with the Americans, in particular the Republicans.

Mentions of Crime or Violence Have More Than Doubled Over the Past Month, Rising from 3% in August to 8% in September – The Highest Level Sale August 2020, and Before that, 2002. This uptick Comes Amid a Spate of Violent Events, Including the Minneapolis Catholic Schooting Two Children on Aug. 27 and the Stabbing Death of A Ukrainian Woman on North Carolina Train on Aug. 22. However, Most of the Increase in Crime Mentions in this the election of the month occurred after the kirk murder on September 10.

The national unit also increased as concern, cited by 10% of Americans, compared to 5% in August. This has marked the highest level of the issue since January 2021, when the concerns increased after the Capitol riot on January 6.

Compared to August, the mentions of crime or violence increased the most strongly among the Republicans, from 6% to 14%, while increased concerns concerning the unification of the country were the most pronounced among the self -employed, going from 5% to 13%.

At the same time, at 28%, dissatisfaction with the government leaders continues to dominate the concerns of the Americans, as it did since last fall, followed by immigration (14%) and the economy and national unit (10%each).

Trump stable job approval; Economic feeling unchanged

The Trump's employment approval rating remains 40% in September, corresponding to its notes in June and August. Fifty-six percent disapprove of its performance. The stability of this month follows a decrease to 37% in July, the low point of its second mandate.

Although Trump's approval rating has increased to a higher level of the second mandate of 47% in January, it remains above the levels recorded at a comparable point in its first mandate. In August 2017, its approval fell to 36% in the middle of Russian interference in the 2016 elections, and it remained below 40% for the rest of the year. These early notes were the lowest in Trump's first mandate, with the exception of her final reading in January 2021, when she plunged 34%.

The support of the Republicans continues to be the main engine of Trump's slightly improved notes.

Economic confidence remains negative

There was also no change in the confidence of the Americans in the American economy in the last month, the stable Gallup (ECI) Economic Confidence index at -20. This reflects relatively few Americans noting current economic conditions as excellent or good (28%) while the majority continue to say that the economy gets worse (63%).

The opinions of Americans on the economy have been moderately negative all year round, the ECI is part of a narrow beach between -14 (in June) and -22 (in April). These notes extend a negative stretch for the index that has been in place since 2021 and contrasts with Trump's first mandate, when confidence was always positive until the beginning of the COVVI-19 pandemic in 2020.

End

The satisfaction of the Americans with regard to the management of the country has dropped to its lowest level since Trump came into office, which was largely brought by a drop in the Republicans. The growing concern for the public concerning crime and national unity, both increased this month, could contribute to the slide.

At the same time, confidence in the president and the economy has not changed, stressing that the drop in national mood is a reflection of other factors.

