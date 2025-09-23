The United States bars Iranian Purchasing diplomats in Costco without authorization





The Trump administration has prohibited Iranian diplomats based on or to visit New York stores in wholesale clubs like Costco and the purchase of luxury products in the United States without specific state authorization.

“We will not allow the Iranian regime to allow its office elites to make a shopping trip to New York while the Iranian people endure poverty, ruined infrastructure and water and electricity shortages,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the opinions that will be published this week in the Federal Register, the Ministry's foreign office office determined that diplomatic members of wholesale club stores as well as the ability of diplomats to buy items such as watches, furs, jewelry, handbags, portfolios, perfumes, tobacco, alcohol and cars are a “advantage” that requires the approval of the government.

However, the only country whose diplomats were specifically targeted is Iran. Stores like Costco have been a favorite from Iranian diplomats published on and visiting New York because they are able to buy large quantities of products not available in their economically isolated country for relatively cheap prices and send them home.

“By preventing the officials of the Iranian regime from exploiting diplomatic trips to the UN as a means of obtaining unavailable goods for the Iranian public, we send a clear message: when the United States says that it stands with the Iranian people, we want it,” said the State Department.

This decision is another step in the repression of the Trump administration against visas, including for leaders and diplomats seeking to serve as representatives of the United Nations. While the world leaders meet this week for the annual high -level meeting at the international organization, the new American restrictions are constantly applying to all Iranian diplomats representing their country at the ONN all year round.

The determinations, which were published online on Monday and to be printed on Tuesday, said that Iranian diplomats and their dependents must “obtain approval from the Ministry of State before: obtaining or retention of membership in any wholesale club in the United States, to include but without limiting itself, the SAM club, or the BJ wholesale club, and acquire articles from these stores. by all means “.

In addition, Iranian diplomats in the United States must also receive authorization to buy luxury items worth more than $ 1,000 and vehicles worth $ 60,000, said Clifton Seagroves, head of the Foreign Mission Bureau.

The items defined as “Luxury Goods” include Watches, Leather Apparel and Clothing Accessories, Silk Apparel and Clothing Accessories, Footwear, Fur Skins and Artificial Furs, Handbags, Wallets, Fountain Pens, Cosmetics, Perfumes and Toilet Waters, Works of Art, Antiques, Rugs, Tapestries, Pearls, Gems, Precious and Semi-Precious Stones or Jewelry Containing them, precious metals, electronics and household appliances, recreational sports articles, music instruments, cigarettes and cigars, wine, spirits and beer.

Earlier this month, US officials said they were considering the restrictions, which Seagroves signed on September 16 and 18.

The Trump administration has already denied visas for Palestinian chief Mahmoud Abbas and his large delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly. In addition to Iran, the administration also considered that the restrictions be imposed on delegations of Sudan, Zimbabwe and Brazil.

