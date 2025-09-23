NIGEL FARAGE blamed the plan to abolish an indefinite vacation | Nigel Phage





NIGEL FARAGE promised to abolish the major paths for the permanent settlement of the UK, deported hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants, threatening hundreds of thousands of legal immigrants, and faced the condemnation between parties.

The British reform leader was criticized for the principles and practicality of his proposals, and workers accused the family break up and pursue parenting.

Farage argued at a Monday Tetchy press conference that the policy was to prevent 800,000 people from being qualified for an indefinite vacation (ILR) between 2026 and 2030.

Farage said that because he arrived at the change after Boris Johnson's BREXIT, Lee, who called Boriswave, said that it would be a big burden on the country by claiming young and skilled and claiming benefits.

Together with his policy chief Zia Yusuf, Farage abolished ILR and forced people to apply for a visa every five years, and had a hard time bringing strict salary and English requirements and dependents.

He has opened up the possibility of having a right to cancel the Ukrainian and Hong Kong people who have moved here by using a special re -settlement path.

Downning Street said that the UK is at the intersection between Keir Starmer's national renewal and reform paths and reforms.

Starmer is preparing for a major speech that fights Farage and suggests that the UK will reject division and supply fuel on the right.

His intervention will come before the labor conference this weekend. His intervention will take place this weekend as the pressure on the starmer of senior parties who claim to take a more passionate position on the UK's reform and racism.

On Monday, criticism of many labor on FARAGES proposals, including recommendations, focused on their effects rather than moral opposition.

The reform center argued that the claim that the action would save 23 billion won would save 23 billion won. The authors said they should not be used because the numbers are based on the wrong data.

The reporters asked if they would withdraw 23 billion people in light of this problem. Farage said it was too low and underestimated the situation.

He did not provide a source of his claim that most immigrants depended on benefits. He was convinced of a study that supported the study that more than 50% of people were not effective, effective, and all possibilities would never work to be qualified for the next few years.

Reformed that the policy of abolishing ILR will not be applied to EU immigrants with settlement, and will raise further questions about the savings promised by the policy. According to government sources, the universal credit claimant of 770,000 EU citizens will be exempted.

According to the estimation of the migration observatory of Oxford University, the total population of non -EU citizens with ILR at the end of 2024 reached 430,000.

FARAGE has been pressed on the influence of his presentation on the sector that depends on foreign labor, including NHS and social welfare, and said that the employer will open a strictly blocked visa path for jobs with technical shortages, demanding to train local employees.

Nicola Ranger, the secretary general of the Royal College of Nursing, said: These are people who came to England to take care of the patient and become a member of the community. They are far better than this.

In this way, the policy of removing the people's rights afterwards will be unprecedented, and migrant nursing staff will not be able to work or approach welfare despite paying taxes. It shows us the compassion or understanding of our good immigrant nursing staff in health and treatment. Without them, the service will simply stop the function.

Rachel Rachel Reeves said that the plan has no basis. The Labor Party Chairman Anna Urley is falling in real time and said Farage can't tell how much his family will break up.

Turley said: Reforms had to admit that their policies did not apply to the EU's people. Farage cannot tell how many families will break up, the cost of corporate costs, what happens to the beneficiaries of pensioners, and the time it takes to implement.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: Pete Wishart, Deputy Director of Scottish National Party, said that this proposal is desperate and desperate.

ED DAVEY, the Liberal Democratic Party leader, said that this movement could lead to another wind rush scandal. Nigel Farage did not clearly think of this. He did not solve the impact on red tapes or taxes. He told GB News that many of these people did not realize that they had paid their lives here.

Chris Philp, a shadow home secretary, was impossible to bake this policy, and the reforms can be released from our policies, but they can remove the details.

Sender Katwala, director of Thinktank British Future, said: threatening to withdraw millions of settlement with indefinite vacations is morally wrong, and will damage the ideas from this country beyond legal and practical confusion.

The future consensus rules for new arrivals are legitimate public policy discussions. Most of the public agree that it is fair that people who live here can apply for permanent settlement in five years. This offer has been uncertain for those who have already been able to solve the unfair and urgent resolving EU citizens and others who have already been in Hong Kong and Breksit.

