



UC Berkeley was appointed the best public school in the country, according to new rankings published today (Monday September 22) by US News & World Report.

This is the 16th time in the past two decades that Berkeley has won first place in the annual classification of the best colleges in the US News. Berkeley has always been one of the highest classified public schools since the start of magazine rankings in 1983.

We are honored to be recognized again as the best public universities of nations, said Chancellor Rich Lyon. The data affirm everything that Berkeley does as a powerful engine of economic mobility and affordable world -class education supplier, accessible to all. We are proud of our pioneering research on the main challenges of societies, shaping solutions that directly support our economy and health, well-being and security of the American people.

Berkeley also came to No. 1 among all the colleges classified for its data analysis / science programs, and for its civil and electrical / electronic / communication engineering programs, both from the n ° 2 n ° 2 n °.

The classification of American information 2026 has evaluated more than 1,700 American colleges and universities, using up to 17 key factors to measure academic quality, including graduation rates, peer assessment, student financial resources and social mobility. Although the rankings mainly evaluate institutions according to their undergraduate programs, they also consider the aspects of higher education and research, aimed at providing a holistic assessment of the institution.

All together, Berkeley landed in the top five in 23 of the 43 classified categories, including undergraduate economy programs, artificial intelligence, theory and the best colleges for veterans.

US News also separates higher education programs each year, in which Berkeleys professional schools and doctoral programs are systematically ranked among the best nations. Of the 50 programs classified last April, nine won first place, including English, psychology and computer engineering. Thirty-two placed in the first five.

After Berkeley, the other major public universities in the 2026 news rankings include UCLA (2nd), the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor (3rd), and the University of Carolina in North-Chapel Hill and the University of Virginia, which was fourth. Of all the country's universities, which includes public and private institutions, Berkeley has equaled to Columbia University for 15th place.

Berkeley is systematically recognized as the best public university of nations, more recently in the forbes rankings of the best American colleges and the best world classifications in world universities. He also obtained distinction as the main public university in North America in the classification of the World University QS 2026 and exceeded the classification of Pitchbook University earlier this month to generate more startups founded by former undergraduate students than any other university in the world.

