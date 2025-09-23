Tells us “all the options” on the table to help stabilize the tax disorders of Argentina





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States was “ready to do what is necessary” to help stabilize the climbing of climbing Argentina.

“All the stabilization options are on the table,” wrote Bessent on social networks, calling Argentina an “American ally systematically in Latin America”.

The message has helped calm the financial markets, which have been shaken while recent electoral losses raise doubts about the future of the cost reduction agenda of Javier Milei.

The value of the peso has plunged, while investors pour Argentinian shares and obligations.

Milei, a libertarian economist and ally of the American president Donald Trump, was elected president of Argentina in 2023 as an external candidate who promised to arrow inflation by reductions in radical public expenditure and other reforms.

A stable Argentinian peso is essential for this commitment.

But the currency has lost value because investors come out of the country's money, partly concerned about the government's ability to maintain the stable peso.

In recent weeks, the Argentine central bank has intervened to try to consider a new weakness in peso.

But this effort, which included spending $ 1.1 billion (810 m) from its reserves last week to buy pesos, also exhausted its assets, putting the country in a more precarious position when it comes to repaying its debt.

Bessent said the US government was planning to intervene in current Argentina budgetary disorders with the purchases of Argentinian pesos and the government debt denominated in dollars among other forms of support.

More details will be announced after President Donald Trump meets Milei in New York on Tuesday, he added.

“We remain convinced that [President Milei’s] Support for tax discipline and pro-growth reforms is necessary to break the long history of decline in Argentina, “he wrote.

Milei expressed a “enormous gratitude” for the commitment of support from the United States, which has helped to increase Argentinian actions and prices for the debt denominated in dollars of the country on the financial markets.

“Those of us who defend the ideas of freedom must work together for the well-being of our peoples,” he wrote on social networks.

Milei was the first foreign leader to meet Trump after his victory in the American presidential election in November 2024 and his economic policies earned him admiration among many conservatives in the United States, including Elon Musk.

But he has been on the defensive at home, especially in recent weeks, because his government has been faced with losses in recent local elections and a corruption scandal involving his sister, accused of taking bribes of pharmaceutical companies looking for government contracts.

Argentina will organize national elections in mid-term in October, which should serve as a referendum on its controversial policies, which include reductions in social programs such as transport subsidies.

In April, Bessent also provided key support to help Argentina obtain a new loan of $ 20 billion over four years from the International Monetary Fund.

