



The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that an agreement is concluded between the United States and China where Tiktok algorithm and data are controlled by America and belong to the majority by the Americans in the United States.

Mike Campbell | Nurphoto | Getty images

A preliminary agreement to maintain Tiktok alive in the United States will not imply the federal government participating or a “gold share” in the social media society, a senior white house official said on Monday.

The official confirmed that the agreement would base US popular video application in the United States as part of a new joint venture with a board of directors which will have the majority of US members.

None of these members of the Board of Directors will be selected by the Government, said the official during an appeal with journalists.

The Oracle technology giant will oversee its security operations, said the manager.

President Donald Trump will sign an executive decree later this week by supporting the proposed agreement, and will once again extend the deadline when Tiktok could face an American ban, said the White House.

When he was asked to specify that the agreement is finalized, an official expressed his confidence that China approved it and that it will not be hung on to regulatory obstacles.

Since Trump took office in January, the US government has obtained a part of gold in US Steel and has participated in equity in Intel. A part of gold actually gives Trump Veto Power on the main business decisions of the company.

Bytedance, the Chinese mother company of Tiktok, faces an ultimatum under a federal law forcing it to sell the American company of the platform or to be closed in the United States that the law adopted with the bipartite support of the members of the Congress who expressed national security problems concerning the application and its powerful content algorithm.

Trump, who says he loves Tiktok, has repeatedly extended the deadline for divestment or bank. Last week, he signed orders from the Order of the Order until December 16.

This is a news. Please check the updates.

Read the political coverage of CNBC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/22/tiktok-golden-share-equity-trump.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos