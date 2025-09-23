Trumps Visa Shock Sfrouds India-Us Crats, Clouds Talks Talks





(Bloomberg) – President Donald Trumps moves to limit qualified visas for foreigners, adds a new blow to the American ties that only seem to be last week, creating new obstacles for a rapid trade agreement.

The costs of $ 100,000 for new H-1B applications will mainly affect Indians, who have represented more than 70% of visas in the past. The Order of American Presidents has shaken Indias of $ 280 billion in the technology service industry, threatening their commercial outsourcing models and putting thousands of jobs in danger.

Trump has upset decades of American diplomacy by slapping 50% of Indian export prices in August, part of which is to penalize the country to buy oil from Russia. Tensions seemed to facilitate last week when commercial talks resumed and Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his birthday. The sudden movement to reduce immigration questions this relaxation.

It will cost $ 100,000 more to request an H-1B visa under US President Donald wins on the new level. This is a decision that puts American-Indian relations already at risk because the VISA program is highly used in India, explains Sankalp Plantiyal.

This is a big nail in the coffin for India-US relations, said Biswajit Dhar, professor at the Council for Social Development, a research institute based in New Delhi. Costs of $ 100,000 are like an equivalent of non -pricing barrier in the service sector and aim to block Indian professionals, bringing a body to the relationship.

The news of the H-1B came on the eve of the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyals, visiting the United States this week to negotiate a trade agreement. The Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will also hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Monday, where the visa problem should be solved.

The Trump administration wants India to stop buying oil from Russia, saying that purchases help finance the war of President Vladimir Poutines in Ukraine. Last week, Indian officials pressed American negotiators to remove the price penalty of an additional 25%, although the Modis administration said it would not stop Russian energy purchases.

The United States also put pressure on the group of seven leaders to raise prices on India and China to penalize them for the purchase of Russian oil.

Service trade

Sonal Varma, Nomura Holdings Economist Inc. in Singapore, said the years of the strategic relationship India-US have so far led to any dealership for New Delhi. Trade negotiations are becoming more and more linked to geopolitical objectives, complicating the ability to resolve friction, she added.

Until now, India-US trade negotiations have focused on goods, not on services such as IT and finance. Prevails over the overhaul of the visa changes, drawing an economy focused on India services in the commercial conflict. Policies also increase the risks of medium-term growth for the South Asian nation and increase the pressure on the government to stimulate domestic demand, said Varma. Services represent approximately 55% of the gross domestic product, compared to 17% of manufacturing.

India has long raised questions of trade in services and, in particular, the importance of the circulation of people to provide these services in all commercial negotiations, Deborah Elms, head of the commercial policy of the Hinrich foundation based in Singapore. Although these were not priorities for Trump, in the United States-Indies, these problems will now be at the front and center.

Economists have warned that visa changes are likely to reduce payment entries and could weaken the local currency, which has already been among the worst Asia interpreters. The Indians form one of the largest groups of immigrants in the United States, representing approximately 1% of the population, and skilled workers refer nearly $ 35 billion per year, according to Citigroup Inc.

Pressure on the service sector pushes India further in a corner of the place where it would become very difficult for it to resist US requests, said Amatendu Palit, principal researcher at the South Asian Studies Institute.

Analysts say that the stricter visa rules will intensify pressure on Modi, because his government has trouble creating enough jobs at home while many Indians are looking for more remunerated opportunities in American technology and professional services.

Despite being the major economies with the fastest growth, the pace of expansion is not yet fast enough to create jobs for its 1.4 billion people. The unemployment rate of young people remains stubbornly high, oscillating about 40%, according to the private data Provider Center for Kitchening Indian Economy Ltd. The IT services sector remains a key employer, adding around 125,000 new jobs last year and bringing total direct employment to industry to almost six million.

The India opposition parties criticized Modis's relationship with Trump, saying that the Indian Prime Minister has failed to take a firmer position against the United States. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that American actions equivalent to intimidation, while Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Indian National Congress, said that Modis Silence made him a weak PM.

I do not think that Mr. Modi was confronted with this type of pressure before, said Indrani Bagchi, chief executive officer of the Ananana Center, a group of reflection based in New Delhi. For most Indians, it seems that the country is distinguished for a sort of sustained attack from the Trump administration, she said.

