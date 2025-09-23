USF climbs its highest position ever in the rankings of American news





By Althea Johnson, University Communications and Marketing

The University of Florida of the South has reached a summit of all time in the annual classification of the US News & World of the best colleges. In the classification published today, the USF is n ° 88 in total among all public or private universities in America, against n ° 91 last year. The USF also went to number 43 among public universities, up two places last year, and in the top 50 for the seventh consecutive year. Over the past 10 years, the USF has increased 40 impressive places among public universities from n ° 83 to n ° 43 and 71 places among all universities, from n ° 159 to n ° 88.

The latest rankings of the US News & World Report are another indication of the growing reputation of the University of Floridas of the South for academic quality and revolutionary research, and to make a significant difference in the life of our students, the Tampa Bay region and the state of Florida, said the president of the USF, Rhea Law. Our remarkable trajectory over the past decade reflects the collective commitment to excellence that defines our university. We remain focused on shaping the leaders of tomorrow, stimulating economic growth and providing solutions to the important challenges that our company is confronted.

USF also classifies USF as the best value No. 12 among all the country's public universities. Students recognize this value, helping to lead the USF to receive a record number of students' candidates for the first time in university in 2025 and to welcome an incoming class this fall with the highest average SAT score, as well as to equalize the strongest average GPA score in the history of the university. The USF offers the opportunity to obtain a diploma in a very classified institution and a member of the Association of American Universities, a group of 3% the main universities in the United States, at a cost for students in state of state of almost half of the national average for public universities.

In other rankings published today by US News, among USF public universities is n ° 17 for social mobility, n ° 19 for the most innovative school in the country and 42 for the best colleges for veterans.

The methodology of publications for its best college classification combines a multitude of factors that are also aligned with the USFS mission and strategic objectives, in particular diploma rates and student retention rates, wages won by graduates, research activity, teachers' excellence and academic reputation.

In April, US News ranked 31 USF higher education programs in the Top 100 among all public and private institutions, including 15 classified in the first 50 and five in the top 25. The publication has placed the USF Health Medicine College as the best classified medical faculty in Florida and appointed the college to the highest level of medical schools in the country.

