The UK is having the highest inflation in the G7 this year, OECD | World economy





The UK is expected to have the highest inflation among G7 countries this year, according to the economic cooperation and development organization.

Among the resurrected food prices, some retailers predict that the UK's inflation will be 3.5%by 2025, with the employer's national insurance donation (NIC) accusing the government's 2.5 billion national insurance donations to criticize the British government and increase costs.

Despite Donald Trump's biggest tariffs since the 1930s, the figure was 2.7%, much higher than the US figures.

The OECD said the British inflation would slow down 2.7%next year.

The bank pointed out regulatory prices such as water and energy rates, as well as NICS rises to explain water supply inflation.

OECD growth prediction chart

The OECD also suggested that strong taxes and expenditure plans will offer brakes on the UK's economic growth for the next 12 months.

This year, the UK's GDP growth rate is 1.4%, which is expected to increase 1.3% in the last prediction. But next year's projection has not changed that 1%of 1%of not helping the minister, Rachel Reeves, is relatively slow due to the attempt to begin growth.

The agency expects British to increase fiscal taxes and reduce government spending. Reeves will announce a budget that is expected to raise taxes on November 26.

If OECDS growth is accurate, next year's UKS GDP growth rate is ahead of Italy (0.6%), Japan (0.5%) and France in the middle of the Pack of the G7 countries of the US (1.5%), Germany (1.1%) and Canada (1.2%). This year, the UK is expected to be the second fastest growing country in the G7 behind the United States.

Over the past few years, the labor goal before the general election was to secure the highest continuous growth in the G7, but it was unclear for a period of time.

Reeves said: this figure confirmed that the British economy is more powerful than predictions. But I know that there are more things to do to build an economy that works and compensate for those who work for working people.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said: Growth decreases, and the highest inflation in the G7 is all caused by labor tax hikes. The UK needs strong leadership and clear plan.

The demanding British prediction said that the industrialized national club based in Paris would have reached global growth in the next few months, but the economic impact of the Trump tariff was slower than expected.

This year, we have upgraded the project for Global GDP from 2.9%to 3.2%in the last prediction in June.

Global growth was more flexible than expected in the first half of 2025, especially in many emerging market economies. In the mid -term economic outlook, industrial production and trade were supported by full mounting ahead of higher tariffs.

However, due to the labor market in various countries, including the United States, due to the slowdown and export export exports, OECD is expected to have a weak growth of 2.9%in 2026, the same as the June prediction.

Trump's trade policy has repeatedly changed since the announcement of mutual tariffs on certain countries, regions and products that were called liberation on April.

The OECD estimates that the average tariffs applied to US imports at the end of last month are the highest since 1933.

As a result, as the net immigration slows down, the OECD expects that GDP growth will slow from 2.8%this year to 1.8%this year and 1.5%in 2026.

Separately, according to a survey on private sector projects, in recent months, revival of sales and conference rooms has been released in September as companies cope with increasing costs and continuous reluctance among consumers.

S & P Global Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has been significantly relaxed from 53.5 to 51.0 this month. Scores of 50 or more indicate growth.

Chris Williamson, the top business economist at S & P Global Market Intelligence, said that the prospect that additional taxes will increase in the November budget will weaken business feelings.

