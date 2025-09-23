The White House assistant insured as an acting lawyer in the United States after Trump dismissed the predecessor | Trump administration





Lindsey Halligan, an assistant from the White House, was sworn in on Monday while American acting lawyer from the Oriental District of Virginia after Donald Trump withdrew his predecessor who refused to carry accusations against James Comey, the former director of the FBI, and Letitia James, the New York Attorney General.

The appointment of Halligan, which has no prosecution experience and was the most junior lawyer for the Trumps personal legal team, has alarmed current and former prosecutors concerning the political pressure to charge the political enemies of the presidents, whatever the force of evidence.

For months, federal prosecutors investigated if there was enough evidence to act on the references by Trump officials in other agencies against Comey, for having lied to the congress on questions related to the 2016 elections, and against James, for a mortgage fraud on a house that she bought her niece.

Prosecutors finally concluded that there was not enough evidence to bring charges against Comey or James, which led Trump to issue a series of extraordinary publications on social networks during the weekend by asking that the Ministry of Justice is asking for criminal accusations.

Halligan took an oath soon afternoon by Pam Bondi, the Attorney General, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice, replacing Erik Siebert, who had refused to propose the prosecution. US intermediate lawyers can only be used for 120 days, but Trump should submit his appointment to the Senate for a complete mandate.

Halligans lack the experience of prosecutor were notable since the American lawyer for the Oriental District of Virginia occupies one of the most sensitive positions of the Ministry of Justice and oversees around 300 lawyers and personal. With the nearby Pentagon and the CIA, the office also manages sensitive national security cases.

Managers who have always been appointed American lawyer in the Virginia Oriental District have a large experience in this office. The American lawyer during the first term of Trumps, G Zachary Terwilliger, had been a prosecutor for years before being raised in the first job.

Before joining the White House, Halligan was an insurance lawyer in Florida and worked for the Save America Pac before joining Trump's legal team as the most junior lawyer, helping to write memories in the federal criminal case on the employment of poor management of classified documents in his club Mar-A-Lago.

A White House spokesperson defended the appointment of the halligans, saying in a press release: Lindsey Halligan is exceptionally qualified to serve as a prosecutor of the United States for the Virginia Oriental District. It has proven itself of success and will serve the country with honor and distinction.

Two of the former Halligan colleagues from Trump's legal team on the case of classified documents credited him as a rapid learner who provided significant contributions in deposits. Generally, they said, they were happy to have it in the team.

Halligan was in Mar-A-Lago when the FBI has executed a search warrant to recover classified documents and, as Florida lawyer for Trumps team, she was responsible for the request for a special master's degree, an examination of the equipment that had been seized.

According to a person familiar with the episode, Halligan found that his account on the Pace was not set up to file the request for an electronically special master and had to deliver the memory in person.

During the FT Lauderdale road, where it was based, at the West Palm Beach District Court, she remained stuck in traffic on the highway and realized that she did not go to the courthouse before her closure for the weekend. Halligan turned around and returned to FT Lauderdale, where the case was assigned to the American district judge named Trump, Aileen Cannon.

Halligan attended the hearing of the subsequent courtyard on the special request for a master as a lawyer for the third president, one of the only times she was at the table of advice in a federal courtroom.

In a few months, Halligan was in political orbit.

When Trump organized a surveillance party for the mid-fires 2022 in Mar-A-Lago, Halligan sat in Trumps Table with Boris Epshteyn, Trumps Confident for a long time and personal lawyer; Steve Witkoff, prevails over a special envoy; And Sergio Gor, director of the White House presidential office office.

This article was modified on September 22, 2025 to correct the details of Lindsey Halligans' trip. Halligan returned to FT Lauderdale, not to Ft Pierce.

