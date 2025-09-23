The Amazon Fresh Grocery store in the UK is expected to close the door, but five will be the Whole Foods Shops.





Amazon plans to close all 19 grocery stores across the UK, so 250 jobs will be in danger.

The company will switch five Amazon Fresh Shops in a Walkout style with no payment.

Amazon said that this measure is part of a wide range of inspections in the UK's grocery operation and will focus more on online business. The bosses said the company is still investing in the UK.

Headquartered in the United States, the company said it started a counseling procedure on Tuesday to suggest the closure of a fresh British store.

We consult with staff at a site that hires about 250 employees. But not all employees are expected to be affected by closure, but plan to provide people who play new roles in different parts of the business.

Recently, the company has promised to invest 400 billion in the UK over the next three years.

The Fresh brand was first released in 2021 and opened the first Till-Less store in EALING and has a technology that allows customers to shop without using the bill. Shoppers entered the store using the app and were charged to the platform when they left. Used to solve the products purchased by various cameras and other technologies.

However, the group delayed significant growth ambitions for business as the demand for shopping weakened at the end of the corona virus epidemic.

As part of this proposal, five shops can be converted into Amazons Whole Foods Market brand, which focuses on organic agricultural products. The conversion plan is expected to grow the entire food business into 12 stores by the end of next year with two new sites.

Five of the stores can be switched to Amazons Whole Foods Market Brand (Getty).

On Tuesday, Amazon also said that it plans to doubles the number of major subscription members that can access at least three retail food options for retailers' grocery options through partners, Morrisons, Iceland, Co-OP and GOPUFF.

In addition, it will introduce fresh foods, including dairy products, meat and seafood from next year, to the website.

John Boumphrey, the national manager of Amazon UK, said: Since 2008, we have worked hard to innovate to save time and costs when shopping for food and home necessities.

We continue to invent and invest to bring more choices and convenience to British customers, and with three-party groceries including Morrisons, Co-OP, ICELAND and GOPUFF, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market Stores Delivery allows you to shop for a wide range of daily necessities and groceries.

Amazon is estimated to hire more than 75,000 employees in the UK, and most of them are over the warehouse and shipping work.

In the future, up to 2,000 new jobs can be created in the new warehouses of Hull and Northampton.

Amazon Fresh has been reported to have donated $ 5 billion ($ 37 billion) in the first quarter of 2024, but it is not a UK center, not in the UK, with all grocery goods sales in online and physical shops.

Amazon paid $ 1 billion in British taxes last year with more than 29 billion won.

Last week, Amazon announced that it would increase the minimum wage to 14.30 per hour by providing wages of more than inflation levels to employees.

