Scottie Scheffler, United States, stars giving the Ryder Cup remuneration to the charity





Farmingdale, NY – While members of the United States Ryder Cup should be compensated for the first time in the history of the event, Scottie Scheffler, world n ° 1, and several of his teammates declared that they were planning to give all their allowance to Charity.

“I have never been the type to announce what we are doing. I don't like to give charitable dollars for a kind of recognition,” said Scheffler on Tuesday. “We have something planned for the money we will receive. I think it is a really cool thing that the PGA of America allowed us to do.”

American captain Keegan Bradley said on Monday that the PGA in America approached him last year with the idea of ​​compensating for the players and asked him to help the best approach. In November, the PGA of America voted to give $ 300,000 to the 12 players and Bradley to donate to a charity of their choice and an allowance of $ 200,000 to spend as they wanted.

While Bradley said that he did not understand the criticism of paid players, the captain of Europe, Luke Donald, said on several occasions that European players had rejected the idea of ​​being paid for participating in the event.

“Each of them was like:” It's not a week to be paid “,” said Donald on Monday in an interview with Sky Sports. “We have such a strong goal in this team and for what we play.”

The double winner, Xander Schauffele, said that he also planned to give his allowance to the charity and minimized the chatter surrounding the money.

“You continue to talk about it and try to do this negative thing. This is what everyone considers it,” said Schauffele on Tuesday. “There is a lot of pride that has just played in one of them, and yes, we are happy to be paid for that, and yes, I plan to give it. It is something that will make me feel good in what I do.”

In December, Schauffele told the Associated Press that, despite the new structure, the plan was that the players did not obtain a single penny.

“I just see it as a lot of money to be charity, and we are going to take a lot of shit,” said Schauffele in the AP.

Compensation for the Ryder Cup was a subject of debate, dating back to the 2023 event in Rome. Patrick Cantlay was asked Tuesday about his role in obtaining players paid by the PGA in America, but it was categorical that he was not involved.

“I was not part of this decision -making process. I don't think none of the team members was,” said Cantlay. “I can only speak for my plans.”

Cantlay said that he also planned to give all his allowance to a specific set of charitable organizations that make him sense.

On the subject of the 2023 report, he did not carry a hat to Rome when the protest of not having been offset, Cantlay, wearing a hat in the United States, smiled and said that, as he said “a million times”, the hat did not correspond in 2023 and this year, he had received one that is suitable.

“This event is very good at generating a lot of noise and that will not help us put points on the board,” said Cantlay. “I think we have to put 100% of our concentration on reading the best golf that we can and let the noise be exactly what it is, just noise.”

