UT ranks as a public university n ° 1 in Texas, n ° 7 at the national level in the US News & World – UT Austin News reports





Austin, Texas, propelled by the best academic programs through business, engineering and computer science, the University of Texas d'Austin has maintained its N ° 1 ranking among public universities in Texas and ranking n ° 7 among public universities at the national level in the American rankings of News & World Report for 2026. UT stands at the national level among the national and private universities.

Of the 37 UT undergraduate programs evaluated, 24 rows in the top 10 among all universities nationwide. Six programs rank in the Top 5: Accounting, Finance and Marketing in the McCombs School of Business and Petroleum, Chemical and Civil Engineering at the Cockrell School of Engineering. Three programs have returned in the top 10 of this year: artificial intelligence, computer theory and biomedical engineering. In total, 32 programs are classified n ° 1 in Texas.

Combined, UT has 76 undergraduate programs and higher cycles classified among the first 10 among public and private institutions. Us News published its graduate ranking in April.

Our commitment to the inhabitants of Texas is to provide a standard without compromise of academic excellence, said the president of the UT, Jim Davis. This excellence stimulates the strongest demand and the performance of students in the history of our universities, and today's rankings validate our performance. I am grateful to our teacher and our staff for their dedication to our students and their academic success.

According to the methodology of the investigation into American news, schools with the highest overall ranking provided many resources in class to students and teachers, maintained high graduation and retention rates, conferred a high level of degrees and produces graduates who have entered the workforce with manageable debts and competitive departure wages.

During the university year 2024-2025, which ended in August, UT established new records for its graduation rate from four years to 75.7% and the first-year retention rate at 97.1%. The university has given 15,963 degrees, also a new summit.

In addition to the individual programs evaluated by US News, UT continues to be the best university in Texas for veterans and ranks n ° 7 in the country for veterans among public universities. The UT also ranks n ° 9 for the most innovative among public universities nationally and has the study program abroad n ° 4.

The UT undergraduate programs were classified in the top 10 at the national level among public and private universities in the classification of the best colleges of the US News & World Report for 2026:

National Rank Texas Rank McCombs School of Business Accounting program

2

1

Marketing

3

1

Finance

5

1

Analytical

6

1 entrepreneurship

6

1

Insurance

6

1

Management

6

1

Commercial programs

6

1

Management Information Systems

7

1

Operations management

7

1

Real estate

8

1

Quantitative analysis

9

1

Supply and logistics chain management

10

1

College of Natural Sciences, IT department in IT Artificial Intelligence

7

1

IT programs

9

1

IT Theory

9

1

Cockrell School of Engineering Petroleum Engineering

2

2

Chemical engineering

5

1

Civil engineering

5

1

Environmental engineering

6

1

Aerospace engineering

8

1

IT engineering

8

1

Electrical engineering

9

1

Biomedical engineering

10

2

