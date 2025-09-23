Florida State University praised the success of students in 2026 US News Best Colleges rankings





The Florida State University was again recognized as one of the country's best public universities, reflecting the continuous commitment of universities towards students' success and institutional excellence.

The University has increased two places in n ° 21 among the public institutions of US News & World Reports Best Colleges 2026 rankings published on September 23.

The FSU also obtained its highest global ranking among national universities, which includes public and private institutions, 51st rank of three places compared to last year.

“Our Rise in the Ranings is a will to the dedication of our studs, Faculty and Staff, Said President Richard McCullough. Achieving the Highest Overall Ranking in our University History Reflects Our Commitment to Academic Excellence, Student Success and Impactful Research. Reputation and Strengthens The Value of A Degree from our institution.

The classification n ° 51 Place FSU alongside Case Western Reserve University, Texas A&M University, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest University and William & Mary.

Florida's mission of state universities to improve students' experience while providing high quality training gives measurable success. The first -year diploma and detention rate rates, including impressive diploma rates among beneficiaries of the Pell grant, continue to strengthen the status of the university as a leading public establishment.

The Florida State University has reached a record rate of four years of 78% this year, an increase compared to the rate of previous years of 76%, placing the institution among the best public universities nationwide. The retention rates defined as the proportion of first -year students who remain registered with their initial semester in the subsequent fall went from 96% last year to a record summit of 97% this year.

Universities' commitment to support first generation students and Gell Grant beneficiaries produces positive results. The state of Florida has climbed four places to No. 31 among public universities on the autonomous list of American new American interpreters on social mobility, which assesses how schools obtain their economically disadvantaged diploma in studies. The FSU also increased by six places in n ° 14 among the public universities of the metric of the grade rate of the Pell subsidy.

“While we continue to invest in our community and launch new initiatives, these rankings say that we are going in the right direction and inspire us to reach even higher peaks.”

– The president of the FSU, Richard McCullough,

I think that the organizational culture of Florida State University understands that people thrive in an environment where people count where students count, the material and the faculty staff, said the provost and executive vice-president of Jim Clark academic affairs. I believe that the investments we have made by focusing on people and the success of students make a big difference. You must focus not only on students, but also on people who give students as much. At Florida State, we have some of the best teachers in the world, some of the best teachers and researchers, mentoring and shaping students to succeed.

In the category of first -year experiences of publications, the FSU obtained a classification n ° 12 between public institutions and n ° 1 in the state of Florida, the reflection of the exceptional support programs of universities which stimulate the success of students and promote positive learning results. The classification is based on a survey of the deans of presidents, provost and admissions of colleges, highlighting the commitment of universities towards academic excellence and the support of innovative students.

The FSU recently obtained first place for the satisfaction of students in the state of Florida, according to the latest investigation by Princeton Reviews students. Niche, a research company that produces an annual classification of colleges and universities, recognized FSU as n ° 7 in the country for the best student life and n ° 11 for the best public universities.

The FSUS holistic approach to student support services includes the option so that students engage in living learning communities (LLC), allowing students to obtain a peer support network and distinguished teachers upon their arrival on the campus. The University has obtained place No. 7 among public schools and N ° 1 in Florida on the list of learning communities for American news. For the Fall 2025 Fall semester, University Housing offers 10 LLC, living in more than 650 students for the first time in university.

In FSU, we invest in student experience to ensure that this big university has a small feeling that students feel connected, have a community and are engaged all around the campus, said Joe Oshea, vice-president of the student's academic success. We meet as teachers, staff and student community so that each student feels supported and challenged to develop fully during their stay here and to get successfully.

The FSU has maintained its place n ° 31 among all the undergraduate corporate programs in public schools on the list of rankings of the best American colleges 2026, and it has improved its two global places for number 51.

The college real estate program has registered at No. 6 among the audiences and n ° 9 in total, with Dr. Persis E. Rockwood School of Marketing winning place n ° 18 among public universities and the accounting program increasing five places in n ° 20 among the audiences.

We are delighted to see our stellar ranking in several commercial disciplines, said Michael D. Hartline, the dean of colleges. We expect to reach even greater heights while we are entering a new learning era this spring in our new installation, Legacy Hall. Designed to promote innovation and collaboration, our new building embodies the excellence that our undergraduate programs offer.

