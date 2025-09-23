



The American soybean harvest began in September without any order from the largest world buyer: China. American producers harvest a harvest that the American Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that 4.3 billion bushels, and there is no indication from the moment when shipments in China resume. During a typical year, China buys more than half of all American soy exports. Meanwhile, Brazil has established a record for shipments in China from January to August 2025. In this article, we present the trade flows of American and Brazilian soybeans to China in the last two years, analyze the commercial relationship between these countries dating before the first round of the 2018 trade war, and consider the possible consequences if a commercial transaction is not reached this fall.

American soybean expeditions frozen on prices

China is the best buyer of American soybeans by a big margin. In 2024, the United States sent nearly 985 million bushels in China, representing 51% of the total of soy exports that year. In 2025, soy exports to the United States to China from January to August only totaled 218 million bushels 29% of the total exports for the period. In June, July and August, expeditions to China were actually zero (see Figure 1).

The combination of a tax on prices and reprisal prices of 20% and tariffs added to value added (VAT) and the most favored (MFN) pushed the overall rights rate on American soybeans at 34% in 2025. Although this new reprisals is lower association in a letter sent to the White House in August.

With the harvest already underway in certain regions, American producers are concerned about their ability to market harvest, in particular given the storage capacity of limited cereals in their trash cans and the projection of a record of corn exceeding 16 billion bushels for the first time. In some parts of the Midwest, cereal production can exceed the available storage space. This situation could put pressure on the basic levels of the harvest and create a larger request for temporary storage.

Record Chinese Brazilian soybean demand

While American farmers are waiting for a potential trade agreement to access the Chinese market again, Brazil exported a record of 2.474 billion bushels of soybeans to China from January to August this year, according to the Foreign Trade Secretariat (SECEX / Brazil). This volume represented 76% of total Brazilian soy -soy exports during the period. In August alone, China bought 290 million bushels in Brazil, establishing a monthly record with a share of 85% of Brazilian soy exports (see Figure 2).

The current part of Chinas of Brazilian soy exports is historically raised comparable to 2018 when President Trump launched the first trade war with China. The difference is that since then, the production of Brazilian soy has increased by 40%, which means that the volumes involved today are much more important. From 2017/18 to the 2024/25 harvest season, Brazil jumped its 4.5 billion bushel production at 6.3 billion bushels, according to the National Supply Company (CONAB) Brazils Food Supply Agency.

Chinese soybells have climbed to the record in the last three months, which increases speculation that buyers can accelerate shipments to avoid supply of the United States. In August, China imported a record of 451 million bushels, without shipments from the United States. From May to August this year, China imported 1.837 billion bushels of soybeans, according to China General Administration of Customs, with around 90% of purchases from the record harvest of Brazil.

This context has directly influenced soybean prices on the Brazil internal market. While the prices of American soybeans decrease because of China's embargo, Brazilian prices have been climbing around March at the time when Chinese buyers have started buying large volumes of Brazilian soybeans. Even after a record harvest, completed in May, soybean export bonuses in Brazilian ports remain unusually high for this period of the year, helping to compensate for the lower international prices and the damping of the US dollar against Brazilian real.

Modification of the world soy trade

China leads the world's world trade, representing around 60% of world imports. In 2024, 23% of American soybean production and 48% of Brazilian production were exported to China. Historically, The United States has been one of Chinas Main Suppliers, but this trend has shifted over the past decade (See Farmdoc Daily, February 20, 2024). From 2011 to 2017, the seven years preceding American trade war exports to China have an average of 60% of total American soy exports. During the seven years which followed the trade war, from 2018 to 2024, this share fell on average by 47%. During the same period, the average share of Brazils increased slightly from 73% to 74% (see Figure 3).

The share of Chinas of American soy exports has increased since 2020 but has not completely returned to preheated war levels, and in 2025, it is now likely to decrease strongly. If no agreement is concluded in the coming weeks, Brazilian exports to China should reach the levels for the last time in 2018. While China increased its soybean purchases in Brazil, the interdependence of the two countries is deepened, which raises whether their agricultural ties represent a greater opportunity or an increasing deafness (see Farmdoc daily, May 7, 2025).

The United States has been the best world soy exporter for many years. In 2013, Brazil exceeded the United States in soybean expeditions for the first time, after one of the last major droughts. Since then, the share of world soy trade Brazil has regularly widened, exports reaching 3.63 billion bushels in 2024, according to Secex / Brazil data. The same year, American soy exports totaled 1.93 billion bushels, according to the USDA (see Figure 4).

It is important to note that the reduced role of the United States in the world markets of soybeans reflects not only lower commercial links with China, but also an increase in domestic demand. The soybean crushing capacity in the United States has increased since 2020. This expansion is mainly powered by the growing demand for soy oil, in particular from the renewable diesel sector. Over the past five years, the renewable boom diesel has stimulated a new soy oil request as a raw material in the production of biofuels (see Farmdoc Daily, September 10, 2025).

Although Brazil has also increased the production of biodiesel in recent years, driven by government incentive policies, the country has also widened its soybean area, in particular by converting degraded grazing into cultivated land in the Brazilian savannah, Cerrado. Looking at the future, a study based on geospatial databases and led by the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) shows that Brazil has the potential to convert 70 million additional acres of pastureland into agricultural production (Bolfe et al., 2024).

Potential consequences of a failed agreement

If a trade agreement is not concluded this fall, American soybeans who depend on Chinese buyers could undergo significant losses, adding even more financial stress to crop farms. The increase in entry expenditure, such as fertilizers, chemicals and seeds, combined with the drop in interior prices, already reduces profits. In addition, many producers can be forced to store their soy -harvested soybeans rather than selling abrupt losses, which has an impact on the entire supply chain of grain elevators and transformers to the rail network that moves harvest across the country.

Even before the recent hiccups in American soy exports, net yields had to be relatively low. The current export situation amplifies the problem. Some reductions may come from the federal government's payments to producers, as happened during the first trade cycle, but in many cases, this aid may not be sufficient to prevent an increase in financial stress. In the medium term, prolonged uncertainty could disrupt planting decisions for the growth season of 2026 and reduce the capacity of farmers to reimburse debt in the long term and to invest in their agricultural operations.

While exports of American soybeans to China decrease, further eroding the lost market share during the 2018 trade war, Chinese buyers should continue to move purchases in Brazil and other suppliers. Consequently, Brazil and other South American producers such as Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia could increase the surface of soybeans this year, with a plantation for the 2025/26 harvest soon starting through the southern hemisphere.

In addition, the announcement of Argentinas that it will remove export taxes (called retraciones, in Spanish) on all grains until October 31, to increase its supply in dollars, should stimulate additional exports of the third world exporter of soybeans and the main exporter of meals and soy oil. This decision will give China another attractive option to buy soybeans and related products on the world market this fall.

References

American soybean association. 2025. Soy without buyer: the export gap harming American farms. August. PDF. https://soygrowers.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/china-trade-pper-final.pdf

Bolfe ,. L., Victoria, DDC, Sano, EE, Bayma, G., Massruh, SMFS and de Oliveira, AF (2024). Agricultural expansion potential in degraded pastures in Brazil on the basis of geospatial databases. Land, 13 (2), 200. Https://doi.org/10.3390/land13020200

Colussi, J., G. Schnitkey, N. Paulson and J. Coppess. “Brazil and Chinas Strong Ag Relationship: Opportunity or over-dependence?” Farmdoc Daily (15): 85, Department of Agricultural Economy and Consumption, University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, May 7, 2025.

Colussi, J., G. Schnitkey, J. Janzen and N. Paulson. “The United States, Brazil and the soy triangle in China: a 20-year analysis.” Farmdoc Daily (14): 35, Department of Agriculture and Consumer Economy, University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, February 20, 2024.

Janzen, J., S. Irwin and Y. Wang. “The response of the soybean industry to renewable diesel boom, part 2: pressing more oil from the sodium.” Farmdoc Daily (15): 165, Department of Agricultural Economy and Consumption, University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, September 10, 2025.

Langemeier, M., M. Boehlje and J. Colussi. Financial stress on crop farms: which is most at risk in the slowdown of 202426? Center for Commercial Agriculture, Purdue University, September 3, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://farmdocdaily.illinois.edu/2025/09/us-soybean-harvest-starts-with-no-sign-of-chinese-buying-as-brazil-sets-export-record.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos