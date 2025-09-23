



British health experts and officials withdrew Donald Trump's claim that Paraceta Mall was related to autism.

The US president suggested that the autism of autism on Monday was “oil hike” and the use of Tile Lenol, a paraseta mall version of the American brand during pregnancy, was potential.

His argument was widely corrected by public officials, including the Secretary of Health, Wes Street.

Streeting said in the Lorraine of ITV and said: “I must really be clear about this. There is no evidence to connect the use of paracetamol in pregnant women with children's autism.

Last year, the health minister mentioned a major study related to 2.4 million children in Sweden, adding, “I did not support such claims.”

He added:

“In fact, do not accept my words as a politician. I listen to the British doctor, British scientist, NHS.”

Who is consistent '

Zubir Ahmed MP Secretary of State repercussions on social media.

Dr. Alison Cave, the chief safety officer of pharmaceutical and medical product regulators, also said, “There is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes children's autism.”

She added that Paracetamol remains a pain relief option recommended for pregnant women when used by instructions, and MHRA's advice is “based on the strict evaluation of the best scientific evidence.”

British officials said they were supported by European pharmaceutical agencies and that there was no new evidence that the recommendation for the use of paraseta malls would change during pregnancy.

Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the World Health Organization, added that the use of drug use and autism is “consistent.”

Trump: Tile lenol for pregnant women 'not good'

In a press conference with the US Secretary of Health, Robert F Kennedy Jr., President Trump urged pregnant women to stop taking tile lenol.

Kennedy JR said, “I want to be very careful with his words.” The United States added:

“For this reason, they are strongly recommended to restrict the use of tile lenol during pregnancy if they are medicalally needed. For example, in the case of very high fever, in the case of very high fever, you can't do it. You can't do it. I think so.”

President Trump suggested that major vaccinations for newborns should be delayed, and they are related to autism by combining measles, fallenness and rubella jaw.

“They pump so many things to the beautiful small babies. That's a shame.” “I don't see it. I think it's very bad.”

Jasarevic withdraws the claim.

“This is a proven science, and it is not a question of these things.”

