Johns Hopkins n ° 7 in the rankings of the best “US News” colleges

/ Published on September 23, 2025

The Johns Hopkins University ranks n ° 7 among national universities, according to the last list of the best colleges in the country for undergraduate students published by US News & World Report.

The annual list, published today, has shown the university with three other schools in n ° 7: Duke University, Northwestern University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Johns Hopkins has claimed a place among the 10 best universities in the country every year since 2019 and has been among the first 20 in every two years that US News launched its ranking in the 1980s. By incorporating measures such as diploma rates, students' debt and post-diplum income, rankings highlight the colleges that excel in fields such as value, social mobility and teaching In the academic disciplines of business, IT, engineering, nursing, economics and psychology.

Johns Hopkins ranked n ° 6 nationally for low levels of student debt for the second consecutive year, a reflection of the impact of a transformer gift of $ 1.8 billion in the philanthrope, the business manager and the former Johns Hopkins, Michael R. Bloomberg, to support the first cycle financial aid. The funds have helped to reduce the federal loan debt of the average Hopkins graduate since half since the donation was made in 2018. Us News also classified Hopkins n ° 12 for the value, on the basis of a combination of academic quality and net cost of attendance.

For the second consecutive year, Hopkins ranked n ° 10 for innovation. In undergraduate research / creation projects, Hopkins jumped three places at No. 9, reflecting the school’s commitment to offer students many opportunities to participate in projects outside the class. More than 90% of the undergraduate students in Hopkins participate in at least a research experience during their university stay, and students on average 6 to 10 hours per week on their research efforts, according to the Hopkins' first cycle research office.

JHU is also included among a list of schools with the best undergraduate class experience, ranking among the best colleges and universities for its undergraduate teaching, based on a survey of academics invited to appoint the schools they believe they have teachers with a remarkably strong commitment to the undergraduate researchers. Johns Hopkins also increased by 17 places in the publication classification for social mobility, a measure of institutions registered and graduated from large proportions of students who obtained Pell subsidies.

Us News has recognized Hopkins as a national leader in several first cycle academic disciplines. The university is equal to n ° 1 in biomedical engineering, tied to n ° 4 in bio-bio-bioinformatics / biotechnology, and n ° 20 in artificial intelligence. Us News classifies the graduate disciplines separately every spring.

You will find below the full list of the 25 best first cycle and discipline program rankings:

N ° 1 (equally) in biomedical engineering n ° 4 (equally) in the bio-computer / bioinformatics / biotechnology n ° 8 (equally) in psychology n ° 9 in the search for first cycle n ° 13 in engineering n ° 16 (equality) in computer science n ° 20 in artificial intelligence n ° 20 (equality) in the engineering of materials n ° 21 (linked to the economy) 23 In mechanical engineering. engineering

This year's rankings were calculated using 17 academic quality measures to assess nearly 1,700 baccalaureate establishments of four American. These statistics reflect excellence in education and the results of graduates as well as considerations that vary the person to the person, such as the culture of the campus, the force in specific majors and the financial aid offered.

