



I arrived at a friend's apartment close to midnight, crumpled, and I couldn't do anything to brush my teeth and go to bed. Open your bag: No toothpaste. It is not a problem. My friend called and insisted on a small sparkle in the eyes that people gained when they tried to show off their neat deception. They said they convey everything here. Call the store downstairs. So it was a kind of loose tastes, and I replied to a man with a motorcycle helmet after 9 minutes, and spent a single blue carrier bag containing Colgate's single tube and took money to retreat overnight.

Ten years ago, this was the first contact with Dubai. Of course, you can get a high -quality economic food store in most major cities these days, but Dubai still stands out as a world of priced worlds, rich and rich worlds, and all people and everything. Dubai is covered if you like the 4th Decker Club Sandwich at 3 am. Taxi is cheap and everywhere. On the famous Friday brunch hosted by most luxury hotels, the afternoon was shoveled with foods that would not be eaten in the bouquet of Fiz without a floor. For three weeks, I drifted through a five -star facility and a clean shopping mall and tried not to see the shadow with the aggressive explosion of the air conditioner.

Instagram feeds are provided by many athletes, celebrities, entrepreneurs, lifestyle influors and friends. Consumption of rooftop bars and postcards and postcards, satisfaction and guilt. In any way, this is a place that is almost not suitable in the age of content that can be shared by uninstalled ostentation. The city is a city with a completely snapshot city, a secret that helps you to keep it, and the secret of escaping from your lewd, high tax, pigeon-full beings.

But recently, a certain atmosphere has changed. The more difficult and more powerful vision for Dubai appears to have emerged from our political discourse. Emirates are portrayed as a model society that wants to imitate ourselves, not just the destination of the escaped life or a high -end vacation destination. The glossy travel function has evolved into a full -fledged Paeans with emirati society and culture. And if you look into the line, it's probably the clearest glimpse, but you can see exactly how a populist wants to remake the UK.

That was the level of ambitions that the rest of the world needed, and broadcaster Pierce Morgan traveled to the city earlier this year. And it was interesting to reform the UK's latest immigration plans on Monday, which is favored by the Arab Emirates system. As a political class, in an early BBC interview, Richard TICE, vice president of party, said Richard TICE.

Workers at Dubai E & C in August 2023. Photo: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

So what is Dubai's right? TICE has approved the low crime rate, national pride, and how students stand in class every morning. TICE approved the full -body column written by his partner, Isabel Oakeshott, to move to Dubai last year and avoid labor tax on private schools. She was enthusiastic about a new house. There is no train driver, aggressive prohamas march and endless rain, which has no gender ideology clap trap or critical racial theory. If so, the quiet part here is loudly.

Dubai presents Utopia's difficult vision. Workers' protection or protests, places of pure environmental closure, places where everyone drives anywhere, where queer and sexual fluids do not exist from birth, and places where there are places where there are places defined along the narrow national line. The poor people simply not noticeable.

But of course, there are poor people in Dubai. They often live in a creaking camp around the city's baking, work for a long time for low wages without protection, and have a contract even if they are not always in the law. Migrant workers come from almost 90%of the UAE population, most of them from South Asia or the Philippines. And unlike the small -scale arrogant natives with free health care and a generous welfare state, they must be doubtful with a system designed to include their obedience.

This is a golden arcy type that requires White Dubai, a country that is explicitly modeled by the influential Andrew Tate, and the presence of permanent under class is not a design defect, but a point of exercise. Give whites to the citizen's country and urge millions of followers. Everyone else is a visa visitor with a two -tier legal system, an irreversible border and an immediate deportation.

Such a society is not basically non -democratic, and there is a possibility of ruthless opposition to national violence, and the ruthless opposition to this is implemented by the Oligarchic Law, and the law on adultery that prison can be punished. It may probably be respected, a black and brown man's endless reservoir to serve your drink and build a 9 -lane highway. In short, it will look like Dubai.

But everywhere, there will be a flag, the crime will be low, the building will be tall and shiny, and the most important thing is to hire migrant workers to bring the toothpaste tube to the front door at any time at any time. Come on the beach and brunch. Keep for privatized medical and human rights restrictions. Of course, these two visions of Dubai are not separated and are used for each other. Scrolls by scrolling by scrolls, stories by scrolls, and often people who don't know what they are actually selling.

Jonathan LIEW is a guardian columnist

