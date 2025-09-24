



In March 2021, a 25 -year -old American citizen traveled at Chicagos Midway airport when they were arrested by American border patrol agents. Although accused without crime, the 25 -year -old was submitted to a cheek to recover his DNA, which was sent to the FBI, according to a new report. The anonymous citizen was later admitted to the country. Their DNA was added to the FBIS Database of genetic material despite the lack of criminal accusations.

The 25 -year -old is one of the 2,000 American citizens whose DNA was collected between 2020 and 2024 by the Ministry of Internal Security and shared with the FBI, the researchers of Georgetowns Center on Privacy and Technology found in a recently published data analysis of American customs and border protection (CBP). CBP officers have taken genetic equipment from certain citizens as young as 14, according to the report.

In a blatant and alarming abuse of power, the DHS regularly collected DNA with American citizens without legal justification, said Stevie Glaberson, director of research and advocacy at the Georgetowns Privacy Center. The lack of checks on the DHSS collection power, we believe that the program makes unconstitutional and violates the fourth amendment.

Once the immigration authorities collect DNA and share it with the FBI, it is stored in a database called combined DNA index system (CODIS), which is used across the country by local, state and federal police to identify suspects of crimes using their DNA. A report of May 2024, also of the Georgetowns Center on Confidence and Technology, revealed that CBP had collected the DNA information of each detained migrant. Border Patrol collected and also shared DNA information from migrant children, according to Agencys data. Initial estimates show that sensitive genetic information of approximately 133,000 adolescents and children were downloaded and stored in this federal perpetuity criminal database.

The new CBP documents specifically cover the number of American citizens that their genetic information has collected in various entry ports, including major airports. The agency has compiled the data and included the age of people whose DNA samples were taken by border agents as well as the charges taken from them. Like the 25 -year -old, around forty American citizens had DNA samples taken by the CBP and shared with the FBI even if they were charged without crime. Six of them were minors.

Under the current regulations, the CBP is authorized to perceive the DNA of any individual, whatever the status of citizenship which has been arrested, faces accusations or was condemned for a crime, as well as non -American citizens who were detained.

What the law does not allow agents of the border patrol to do, says Glaberson is to collect DNA samples from American citizens simply because they were detained. But recently published data show that CBP does not have a system to check if there is a legal reason to collect individual DNA, she said.

In some unusual cases, American citizens have failed DNA for civil and non -criminal offenses such as not declaring what could be as simple as a person not declaring an article they bought abroad. In at least two cases of citizens with their DNA collage, the CBP agent simply wrote the inspection by the immigration agent under the accusations.

These are its own CBPS administrative data, said Glaberson. This is what they write. What these data show is quite frightening. In the case, after the case, CBP agents shoot American citizens and listen to their mouths for no reason to do so.

In approximately 865 of the nearly 2,000 cases of American citizens with their DNA listened to by the CBP, no official federal accusation has been filed. This means that cases have never previously been presented an independent arbiter like a judge, according to Glaberson.

None of these people necessarily brought before a judge to make the legality of detention and arrest heard, she said.

DNA data can reveal incredibly sensitive information, including a person's genetic relationships and information on these relatives, regardless of their citizenship status. The information, accessible in a criminal database used to investigate crime suspects, could submit people to investigations in which they would not be swept, said Glaberson.

If you think that your citizen status protects you from authoritarian practices, this is proof that it is not and will not, she said.

