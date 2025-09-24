



Revolut's 3 billion investments will create 1,000 new high -skilled jobs in the UK, including the new global headquarters in London. The latest promise will bring the total investment from major financial service companies to 110 billion won per week, following the announcement of Blackstone, Blackrock and PayPal. When the new London headquarters opened, the prime minister declared that the UK would open the UK, which would help Leeds reform to invest more money in people's pockets by pushing the UK to the global race front for the financial service business.

Global Fintech Leader Revolut has opened a new global headquarters in Canary Wharf today (September 23) to invest 3 billion in the UK and create 1,000 high -skilled jobs over the next five years.

This has created 1,800 new jobs in major cities, including London, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Manchester, with 7 billion internal investments from major financial firms, including 7 billion won in BLACKROCK, PayPal and Bank of America.

Investment of investment by financial service firms will allow the UK to win the global competition for financial services as part of the Hyundai Industrial Strategy, a few months after the superintendent cuts unnecessary financial red tapes.

Exchequer governor of Rachel Reeves said:

The UK is well open for business according to the government. Through our Leeds reform, the UK has made the UK the best place for financial service companies to do business, and we have invested more money in people's pockets through the world's investment racing.

Nik Storonsky, CEO and co -founder of Revolut, said:

Our mission is always to simplify money for customers, and the vision of becoming the world's first true global bank is its expression. In the UK's roots, WEVE has grown to provide services to more than 65 million customers worldwide, and it is the future lunch pad to open a new global headquarters in London today. This headquarters will be the center of leading our growth towards 100 million customers.

We have invested 3 billion in the UK for the next five years to strengthen the journey in the home market. This promise will not only create 1,000 new jobs, but also help to provide our world ambition by bringing innovation in London Hub.

Last week's major investments include:

Blackstone aims to exceed 100 billion assets in the UK over the next decade. This includes 10 billion investments in Blyth's data center. Blackrock expects to assign more than $ 7 billion to the UK market next year and invests 500 million in enterprise data centers nationwide. The Bank of America is a major milestone that creates up to 1,000 new jobs in Belfast, emphasizing the first operation in North Ireland. CITI Group is investing 1.1 billion people in the UK, including additional promises to increase its position in North Ireland, one of Belpast's top employment, which employs more than 4,000 people who are now firmly established in North Ireland in North Ireland. In Manchester, S & P Global will invest more than 4 million people in the Manchester office to support 200 permanent jobs to increase nearly 3,000 strong British labor. As part of the UKS expansion Fintech and Digital Innovation, PayPal has invested 150 million investments in product innovation and growth that will benefit customers from all over the UK, making the UK a major market for brands around the world.

This investment in the UK is a trust in the UKS economic plan based on stability, investment and reform.

Leeds reform has made the most extensive reform of financial regulations for more than 10 years, and the UK has made it more attractive to global financial service companies.

This includes new support for the introduction of customized support for the introduction of pin -tech, and new new companies have a single regulatory point to help through the scale business stage. Contacts can provide technical support to help you understand the regulatory requirements you need to meet to grow.

Revoluts Investment has become a global fintech leader with more than 10,000 employees and more than 3 billion profits, expressing its promise to the UK.

The company currently provides services to more than 65 million customers worldwide, including 12 million in the UK, and emphasized to reach 100 million customers around the world by mid -2027. Revoluts success shows the strengths of the UKS FINTECH sector.

