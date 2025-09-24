Purdue ranked n ° 1 at the public university in Indiana; 20 undergraduate programs among the first 20 in the United States





Purchand again among the best public colleges of American rankings News & World World Report

West Lafayette, ind. Purdue University remains the best -classified public university in Indiana and, for the third consecutive year, place as a statement only for states among the top 50 countries, according to the rankings of the best US News & World colleges.

In the annual ranking focusing mainly on undergraduate programs, Purdue equaled to n ° 46 among more than 400 universities, the same as last year, according to the results published Tuesday, September 23.

Purdue has reached sixth rank for the cooperative and internship opportunities for its highest level in this key career path category and pursuing a seven -year race as three best universities among audiences. Purdue improved in n ° 17 for learning communities and equally in n ° 19 in the category of learning services. Purdue ranked as the best college n ° 26 for veterans. Purdue has also collected a classification n ° 23 for the percentage of full -time teachers and a n ° 29 for the potential of the benefits of graduates, a solid marker which underlines the value of a Purdue diploma.

The strongest research, scholarships and teaching programs in research continue to strengthen, said Purdue Provost Patrick Wolfe. Several of our strategic priority areas covering STEM and companies encompassing almost three -quarters of our undergraduate students have made remarkable climbs in this year's ranking.

In the ranking of undergraduate programs, Purdue ranked 20 programs among the first 20 in the country. Purdues College of Engineering, acclaimed, maintained its first cycle n ° 8 placement on a national scale. Nine of the Purdues engineering schools have ranked among the first 10 in the national classification:

Industrial engineering: n ° 2 Aeronautical and astronautics: n ° 3 Civil engineering: n ° 3 Agricultural and biological engineering: n ° 4 Mechanical engineering: n ° 8 IT engineering: n ° 9 (in a single spot) Electrical engineering: n ° 10 (up one spot) Environment environment: No. 10 (up Two spots) Materials Engineering: No. Engineering: n ° 23 (No. 5 Among medical schools: n ° 14 Biomedical Engineering: n ° 23 (n ° 5 among Birgus collaborations

Purdue and Mitch Daniels School of Business, both among the strategic initiatives of universities, reflect their forces in the ranking of undergraduate programs.

Purdues Department of Computer Science which is shared between the colleges of science and engineering classified n ° 16, several programs also winning the ranking of the 20 best:

Cybersecurity: n ° 4 (up two spots) Software engineering: n ° 8 (up two points) Artificial intelligence: n ° 18 (up two places)

The Daniels school which offers commercial education and research on STEM business through nine new departments have increased three places at No. 24 for undergraduate corporate programs, led by two TOP 10. The school also had five programs in the TOP 20:

Management of operations: n ° 4 (up) Management of the supply chain / Logistics: n ° 9 (UP One Spot) Quantitative analysis: n ° 11 Analysis: No. 12 Management information systems: No. 20

US News & World Reports The best college rankings are calculated using 17 key indicators to measure academic quality and graduates' success. The annual rankings, which offer potential students and their families, the comparative merits of undergraduate programs in American universities, examine factors such as diploma rates, debt of graduates and third cycle income.

About Purdue University

The Purdue University is a public research university leading to a large -scale excellence. Ranked among the 10 best public universities in the United States, Purdue discovers, distributes and deploys knowledge with an unparalleled quality and scale. More than 106,000 students study in Purdue on several campuses, places and methods, including more than 57,000 in our main locations on the campus in West Lafayette and Indianapolis. Engaged in affordability and accessibility, Purdues Main Campus froze the tuition fees 14 consecutive years. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant jump, including its complete and complete urban expansion of Indianapolis; Mitch Daniels business school; Purdue calculates; And the only health initiative at https://www.purdue.edu/president/strategic-initiatives.

