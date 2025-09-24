FAU joins the 100 best of US News & World Reports 2026 List





Classified as the public university of the first 100 for the first time, the University of Floridaatlantic went to n ° 100 in the US News & World reports of the best public schools for 2026, passing from n ° 103 in the ranking of the last years of the best universities of nations.

Florida Atlantics Ascension in the public school ranking of the Top 100 of the United States is an important step that reflects the extraordinary momentum and the impact that our university has built over the years, defined by excellence, innovation and opportunities, said the president of FAU, Adam Hasner. I am proud to celebrate this success with our students, former students, donors, teachers, staff and community, whose hard work and dedication have propelled our rise as a national leader in higher education. With this daring trajectory, Florida Atlantic will continue to accelerate, transforming lives by the success of students, innovative research and social mobility.

Florida Atlantic also climbed to n ° 30 this year from n ° 32 last year in the category of social mobility. This classification is calculated using the graduation rates of first generation students and those who receive Pell subsidies and include national and private universities. This remains one of the highest individual rankings in Florida.

The FAU is also listed as n ° 25 nationally for the performance of the graduation of Pell Grant, a key indicator of the way in which the university reduces obstacles and supports the success of students. US News & World Report also ranked Florida Atlantic to No. 183 for the best national schools, up from 189 last year.

