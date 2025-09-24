Carnegie Mellon appointed the top 20 of the American University – News





Carnegie Mellon University is equal to the second level national in schools with a top 10 note in at least 28 specialized rankings, according to the ranking of the best colleges in the US News & World Report 2026 (Open in New Window), published on Tuesday, September 23.

Farnam Jahanian

Managing a place among the 20 best universities in the United States, Carnegie Mellon ranks n ° 1 in seven undergraduate programs adding analysis and programming languages ​​to the best classified areas of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, information systems, mobile / web applications and software engineering.

“Carnegie Mellon education has long been synonymous with excellence in academics, research and innovation,” said President Farnam Jahanian (opens in a new window). “The latest classification results reaffirm this point of view and reflect the exceptional capacity of CMU teachers, students and programs to direct and prosper in our rapidly evolving world.”

This year's rankings highlight the measurable impact of strategic and supported efforts by Carnegie Mellons to raise students' success. The approach of the universities of excellence is holistic, not only encompassing academic rigor, but also financial accessibility, the well-being of students and institutional responsibility reflecting an investment throughout the university. The university has made significant institutional investments that have led to higher graduation and retention rates, which are key measures in the methodology of reports. Among the most impactful initiatives, there is the CMU Pathway program, which has helped reduce the financial pressure on students by reducing their dependence on loans.

James Garrett

Carnegie Mellons Advancement in the classification of US News & World US 2026 reports is a direct reflection of our current commitment to student success and institutional excellence, said James H. Garrett Jr. (opens in a new window), provost and university director at the CMU. This success clearly indicates that our strategic investments in the success of students, access and affordability have a real impact. This is highlighted by higher graduation and retention rates as well as a reduction in the debt of federal loans to obtain the diploma. This collective effort advances the possibility of a more accessible and high quality CMU education.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cmu.edu/news/stories/archives/2025/september/carnegie-mellon-named-a-top-20-us-university The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos