



The Boston College ranked 36th in the US News & World reported survey in national universities, an improvement from a point compared to the ranking of recent years.

British Columbia has also performed well in several specialized rankings among national universities, including first-year experience (fifth), undergraduate education commitment (sixth), learning service (10th), the best apprenticeship communities (15th), the best study program abroad (17th), the most innovative schools (31st) and the best research and creative projects of first cycle (32nd).

In addition, the university was classified 54th in the list of best values, reflecting its commitment to admission to needs and meeting all the demonstrated needs of all domestic first cycle students.

While improving the general classification of the National University for the second consecutive year, British Columbia and other private universities continued to be negatively affected by the change in methodology of the 2019 American news which rewards public universities with a high volume of students eligible for Pell Grant. Before the change, the average BCS ranking between 2011 and 2018 was 31st.

Among the undergraduate schools and colleges of British Columbia This year, the Connell School of Nursing was ranked 13th out of 686 nursing schools in the best undergraduate nurses program.

The Carroll School of Management was classified 32nd out of 533 schools in the best undergraduate business programs, and ranked sixth in the general classification in finance, eighth in accounting, 10th in analysis and marketing, and 11th in entrepreneurship and management.

Among the academic programs of the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences, British Columbia was classified 34th in the best investigation into the undergraduate economy, 43rd in the best undergraduate psychology, and 98th in the best undergraduate computer.

Overall, Princeton University has again ranked among national universities this year, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, Stanford and Yale.

Among the national universities of Massachusetts, British Columbia and Tufts University were tied third at 36th behind the MIT and Harvard, and before the University of Boston (42nd), Northeastern (46th), the University of Massachusetts-Amherst (64th), and Brandeis (69th).

Accessrankings of all colleges and universities on the website of American news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bc.edu/content/bc-web/sites/bc-news/articles/2025/fall/u-s-news-rankings-for-2026.html

