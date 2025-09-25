South Korea warns that American projects remain in limbo without visa correction





(Bloomberg)-Investment projects in South Korea in the United States will remain in limbo until visa problems are resolved, said the Prime Minister of Nations, urging Washington to act quickly to reassure Koreans anxious to be holded to work there.

Without solving the visa problem, significant progress remains practically impossible, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-Seok said on Wednesday in Bloomberg News in Seoul in an exclusive interview that also mentioned defense expenses and North Korea.

Although the projects have not been fully interrupted or officially suspended, it will be very difficult for a large number of workers to seize or return the United States until this problem is solved, said Kim, referring to the visa issue, which also throws a cloud on an additional investment fund of $ 350 billion in July.

Watch: Bloombergs interviews with South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-Seok (Korean with English translation). Source: Bloomberg

The two countries strive to revise the visa system after hundreds of South Koreans were placed in police custody during a raid on a Hyundai Motor Co. and LG Energy solution Ltd. In Georgia earlier this month.

The detainees were released and returned home about a week after the raid, but the incident rocked South Korea where images of chained workers have largely disseminated and fueled public anger, raising questions on the strong American investment plans of the Korean conglomerates.

In the absence of firm insurance concerning their security, they and their families are naturally reluctant to enter again in the United States when this case is not resolved, said the Prime Minister.

The visa problem hit the allies at a time when South Korea and the United States are engaged in intense negotiations to finalize a trade agreement which establishes a 15% tariff on South Korean products, including cars. The finalization of the agreement has proven to be difficult because the two parties remain divided on how to structure and execute the investment package of $ 350 billion, a central pillar of the agreement.

A South Korean presidential official said that Seoul expected the fund to be mainly structured as loans and loan guarantees rather than direct capital injections when they agreed on the July. But the United States has requested more equity investment as it seeks to sign a memorandum of understanding.

The dollar value of investment engagement with Washington represents more than 70% of the foreign reserves in South Korea, and the shock for the Korean economy would be serious without a currency exchange agreement with the United States, said Kim.

President Lee Jae Myung recently declared in an interview with Reuters that an exchange agreement was necessary to avoid an economic crisis similar to what South Korea lived in 1997 during the Asian financial crisis if the nation tries to respond to all American demands.

Lee met the Treasury Secretary Scott on Wednesday on Wednesday on the sidelines of the session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and said that he hoped that commercial talks would be in front in a mutually beneficial manner.

Kim refused to go into the details of the current negotiations, but said that an agreement that exerts a significant budget burden on South Korea may require parliamentary approval. He said he hoped that talks on the agreement would not continue next year.

There is the feeling that it is difficult for us to accept this, not only the negotiation team, but also among the public, said Kim, referring to American demands similar to those stated in Japan-Japon with $ 550 billion in investment.

The Japanese agreement gives Donald Trump the possibility of raising prices on Tokyo if he chooses not to finance projects that he highlights, or does not provide funding within 45 days.

Safety, South Korea seeks to increase its defense expenses to 3.5% of its GDP in the next 10 years as part of a broader thrust to strengthen its independent national defense, Kim said.

Recently, we mentioned 3.5%, and we did it because we have judged that this is a level that we are able to maintain, he said. South Korea plans to spend 2.32% of its GDP in defense this year.

The Kims office later said that the country's defense budget increases is still under discussion and that a decision had not been made.

The overall budget of nations also continues to grow, the efforts of the LEE administrations to stimulate the economy adding to the budgetary burden.

The South Korea's GDP debt ratio should go to the 50% range within five years, compared to around 51% now, said the Prime Minister, calling for the still manageable level compared to advanced economies that operate ratios greater than 70%.

Although debt management is important, the most urgent priority is to restore the growth that has fallen below potential, Kim said. This requires investments to increase the growth rate, which is why has concentrated the policy on budgetary expansion.

Kim reported the low birth rate of nations as the biggest structural challenge for the economy, noting that repeated spending programs have failed to revers the trend, leaving demographic pressures as the most difficult long -term obstacle for economic growth.

In the more immediate future, the negotiations written on the trade agreement and the question of the visa could inject a clumsiness in another meeting expected between Lee and President Trump next month when the American leader goes to South Korea to join a rally of APEC managers in Gyeongju.

While South Korea is preparing to host the regional event, the North Korean leader Kim Jong One launched a potential meeting with Trump saying that he had good memories of the American leader and could speak to him again if Washington drops his requests for denuclearization.

Asked about a potential meeting between Trump and North Korea Kim, the Prime Minister said he was not aware of concrete communications that took place between the United States and North Korea. Since unexpected events can always occur, I think we can leave the possibility of the possibility.

