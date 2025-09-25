How does Hurricane Gabriel affect the British weather?





Hurricane Gabriel is just the second main hurricane of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, formed a week ago in the tropics a week ago.

It was quickly strengthened near Bermuda, but after it was sharp to the right, it was now heading east by crossing the Atlantic and issued a hurricane warning for Ah Jores.

Gabriel will continue to weaken as Gabriel travels in cold water, but some of Western Europe is still likely to fit severe weather.

Official prediction track of National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Gabriel's Road

Until this season, there were more tropical storms and hurricanes than the Atlantic basin in the East Pacific. The Atlantic Hurricane Season was quiet for various reasons, but we are now at the best period of hurricane activities.

At the beginning of Wednesday, Gabriel was still three main hurricanes with 115 mph (185 km/h) winds.

Gabriele is expected to move fast to the east, but it is steadily weakening as it increases wind shear and moves over cool water. However, it is expected to be a hurricane still as approaching Azores later on Thursday.

A hurricane warning on the island was issued and warnings warned that the preparation to protect life and property must be in a hurry to complete. The biggest impact here can occur in the storm tsunami and the large waves are 5-6m high.

The rain of about 75-125 mm (3-5 inches) can fall over the west and central assasses. The rain here is often done in a year, but this is the same as rainfall in a few months in 24 hours.

The last hurricane that hit Azores was Gordon in 2012, which caused minor floods and power outages.

Heavy rain on the way to Portugal

The computer model predicts the low pressure area near Portugal on Sunday.

Hurricane Gabriel's remnants in Azores will be racing in the mainland of Europe. It can be very difficult to predict a place where hurricane can come for about 5 days.

Hurricane interferes with jet stream patterns when you throw a huge amount of energy and heat in the atmosphere and head to the Atlantic. This historically, all computer models have difficulty, increasing the level of uncertainty.

Climate change is expected to strengthen the uncertainty of the hurricane more powerful, slower and faster.

In all this, the main computer model continues to show a similar prediction track.

Both EC and GFS predictions appear low pressure (Gabriel's artifacts) that hit Portugal on Sunday. There is a slight difference in low central timing and central pressure.

The combination of large waves, strong winds and heavy rains will be a bit of an interference to Portugal on weekends.

Does Gabriel affect England?

It seems that the British will spare no wet and windy weather in Gabriel.

It keeps most of the British this week, and will be lighter after chilly night.

The best is expected to retreat this weekend, so the weather can rain west. Many places must be dry on Sunday.

Gabriel's tracks seem to be more nailed, and it's just a British prediction that will continue to change this weekend. Keep the BBC Weather app up to date.

