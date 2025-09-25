American intelligence leads to the capture of alleged baby trafficking sector, linked to the cartel “La Diabla”





In a joint US-Mexican operation last month, the authorities found a leader of the cartel accused of having directed a horrible infant trafficking ring in northern Mexico, according to senior intelligence officials.

Martha Alicia Mender Aguilar, known as “La Diabla”, was captured on September 2 after the officials declared that the Cartel of the new generation of Jalisco, called by the United States, attracted a handful of pregnant women – often in vulnerable or poor – with distant areas. Once there, CJNG traffickers have carried out illegal cesarean operations on women, killing mothers and collecting their post-mortem bodies and placing newborns on illegal markets, according to senior intelligence officials. Infants were then sold to couples in the United States to up to 250,000 pesos or around $ 14,000 each, according to senior intelligence officials.

Martha Alicia Mendez Aguilar, known as “La Diabla”, was captured on September 2, 2025. A chief of Jalisco New Generation Cartel, she is accused of having directed a horrible trafficking ring for infants in northern Mexico, according to senior American intelligence. Government photo

The Mexican authorities were referred by the information provided by the National Counterterroism Center, under the office of the Director of National Intelligence. The Director of the NCTC, Joe Kent, qualified the program “example of what the terrorist cartels will do to diversify their sources of income and their financial operations”, in a press release provided to CBS News, crediting NCTC analysts to follow the models and locations of Aguilar, then coordinate with American partners and Mexican partners on the ground.

High intelligence officials claim that the arrest concerned the support of the US Marshals Service, the FBI El Paso, the diplomatic security service and customs and the protection of the American border, the Mexican police performing the operation alongside “fiscalia Especializadada in the Mujer” or the office of the special prosecutor for women. Aguilar remains in police custody, according to senior intelligence officials. The investigation into the alleged traffic ring remains in progress.

The case highlights the targeting intensified by Washington of Mexican cartels in recent years.

In January, President Trump signed an executive decree ordering the State Department to appoint the transnational cartels and gangs as foreign terrorist or Ftos. The State Department in February announced the appointment of eight gangs, including CJNG.

The capture of “Diabla” marks an expansion in the application of the policy of fighting American terrorism, with intelligence elements such as NCTC now actively applying the capacities to fight terrorism to target not only narcotraffickers, but also the rings of the trafficking of human beings and the terrorist violence by groups like the territory of Mexico.

As part of the new FTO framing, American agencies exercise larger tools, including information, sanctions and military support to find the cartels and their affiliates, beyond the dependence on traditional criminal proceedings. Critics of the approach have warned of excessive and involuntary consequences, while supporters argue that the cartels work more and more like hybrid terrorist groups to recover territorial control and extend traffic networks.

According to NCTC, US Intelligence has added more than 21,000 cartel members and partners in their classified terrorist database, creating more than 35,000 identities linked to new foreign terrorist organizations. Last month, the agency said that 6,525 terrorists were denied entry to the United States since the Trump administration.

More CBS News

Nicole Sganga

Nicole Sganga is the correspondent for internal security and justice of CBS News. It is based in Washington, DC and reports for all programs and platforms.

