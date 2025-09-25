



Shanghai (AP) China has said that it would no longer seek the special treatment granted to the developing countries of global organization agreements a change required for a long time by the United States.

Officials of the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday that the decision was an attempt to strengthen the global trade system at a time when it was threatened with tariff wars and protectionist measures by individual countries to restrict imports.

It was not clear if the announcement would lead to better access for foreign products to the vast Chinese market. The United States and many European countries have long been complaining about obstacles to their exports. The change only affects current and future negotiations, not existing agreements.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang announced on Tuesday the change in a speech in New York to a development forum organized in China at the annual assembly of the United Nations General Assembly.

Chinese officials said Beijing’s decision was voluntary and did not want to suggest that other developing countries should follow suit.

His own decision by Chinas, the best envoy of Chinas to the WTO, Li Yihong, told journalists in Geneva.

The provisions of special and differential treatment of WTOS give certain developing countries longer durations to implement trade agreements, can lead to foreigner technical assistance and offer exceptions to certain rules that richer countries respect.

Read more: the global WTO agreement to reduce surfing takes effect 3 years after its adoption

China is an intermediate income country and government officials have stressed that it was part of the developing world. The United States has long argued that China should abandon the status of developing countries because it is the second economy in the world.

China will always be a developing country, said Li. It is very clear that the question of the development of members' status and special and differential treatment are linked but distinct.

Increasingly, however, China has become a source of loans and technical assistance to other countries seeking to build roads, railways, dams and other major projects, often undertaken by large Chinese state companies.

The WTO says that it does not officially distinguish developed and developing countries, but some nations identify as in development.

Chinese officials, in their statements, did not mention the United States by name or the taxation of prices by President Donald Trump on many other countries this year, including China.

The WTO, which has 166 countries as members, provides a forum for global trade negotiations and applies agreements but has become less effective, which has caused reform calls.

The head of organization based in Geneva described the Chinese decision as a major press key to the WTO reform and applauded and thanked the country's leaders in an article on X.

This is a culmination of many years of hard work, wrote Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the WTO.

Counter reported by Geneva.

