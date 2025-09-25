The UK is a new vaccine factory to strengthen the preparation for infectious diseases.





The US vaccine company opened the first MRNA manufacturing plant in the UK and opened it in the background of increasing the anti -government investigation.

A new facility outside Oxford is part of Moderna's 1 billion investment in ModRNA.

The new vaccine technology has provided the most effective and fastest development JAB during the cobid epidemic.

Some pharmaceutical companies, including the major MRNA pioneer BionTech in Germany, are now racing to develop new treatments.

Moderna said the plant will produce up to 100 million times of existing vaccine products every year. In addition, when a new disease occurs, it is designed to expand production to 250 million times per year.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said, “If there is a new advanced and other fashionability, we can switch the facility one day.

British investment transactions were agreed by the previous government, but the opening of the factory is a welcome slogan for current relief.

In recent weeks, four major pharmaceutical companies have suspended their planned investments in the UK in response to a dispute over British drug prices and profitability.

'Great statement'

It also promised to restore domestic vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the UK, and was not exposed when dangerous supply stops threatened the initial covid response.

“This is a very fast way to discover a new vaccine,” said Patrick Vallance, a former chief scientist and current minister of science.

“It is also a statement of great trust in England. [Moderna has] I chose to be based on it. “

Image: WES Streeting Minister of Health attended the opening ceremony

Moderna: Britain still believes in the vaccine

MRNA molecules have been used by our cells to order new protein production, and can be produced by using only genetic codes of viruses or other biological targets.

Moderna's investment decision has been dated in advance to return to Donald Trump's White House, but Moderna CEO said that the Barbin Investigation Law could pay dividends due to lack of demand for US products.

“If the government has less appetite to use the vaccine, including the United States, it can invest less in the vaccine,” Bancel said.

“We must invest in the demand for the product.”

More Reading: All Trump's Health claims -what experts say

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

2:10 Is American politics raising a deadly measles?

The UK presents other attractions of a company that has suffered significant losses as demand for covid vaccines decreases.

The UK's major universities and large -scale patient population are making a successful clinical trial.

The company is conducting NHS tests on new JABs for seasonal flu, union covid and flu vaccines, cancer vaccines and mRNA therapy for two genetic childhood diseases.

Moderna is now the largest clinical patron in the UK.

