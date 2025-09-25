



Wednesday, customs and the protection of the borders of Washington (Brain) said that it held bikes, bicycle parts and accessories made by Giant in Taiwan due to allegations of use of forced work. The decision seems to apply to products sold under the brands of Giant or products by Giant in Taiwan for other brands.

The CBP said that by virtue of a 2011 law, it can prohibit goods carried out with forced work to enter the American CBP, the CBP has issued a release order for giant Taiwan expeditions, preventing the inventory from being released on the market. The command does not seem to apply to the shipments of giant factories in China or Vietnam. CBP said it was only the third WRO issued this year; The previous two involved a Chinese fishing company and a South Korean salt farm.

In a press release shared with Brain, Giant said that he had made changes last year to respond to the media reports of workers' rights. More specifically, the company now pays for recruitment costs for foreign workers and has improved employee housing. Giant said he would deposit a petition with the CBP to revoke the WRO and “explain that we have already adopted appropriate measures”.

The giant said that shipments in the United States can be delayed or inspected, but said it was taking emergency measures and working with its partners to minimize the impact.

“Giant Group remains dedicated to the protection of labor rights by concrete actions and to ensure transparent, fair and sustainable development. The group will continuously provide updates in a timely manner and will maintain open communication with global stakeholders to promote an environment of the responsible and resilient industry,” said the company.

In a press release shared with the Taipei Stock Exchange on Wednesday (Thursday, local time), Giant noted that the WRO only applies to products manufactured in Taiwan and exported to the United States, not to other markets. The press release indicates that the full impact of the WRO depends on the result of the communications with the CBP and said that the estimated WROS impact on the consolidated income ratio of the giants was 4 to 5%. Last year, GIANT sales in the Americas were less than 9% of its total income, including sales of products made in Vietnam and China which are not subject to WRO.

Giant's own brands include Giant, Liv, Momentum, Cadex and Internships. In recent years, he has been a major supplier in Trek and Scott, among other brands.

CBP said that it has identified the following forced work indicators during his investigation into the giant:

Abuse of vulnerability, abusive working conditions and life, defense, restraint of excessive wages and hours. “”

“The giant took advantage of the taxation of these abuses, resulting in goods produced below the market value and the subcute of American companies by millions of dollars in unjustly won profits,” said the CBP press release. He said that importers of expected shipments can request to destroy or export their shipments, or they can seek to demonstrate that the goods are eligible. “”

If the giant does not show the evidence that the products have not been manufactured with forced work, or if the CBP has additional evidence of forced work, the CBP can degenerate the WRO in a “conclusion”, which would allow the CBP to grasp and give up goods. The results are relatively rare: the CBP made only one discovery last year, linked to imports of metals from the Dominican Republic.

In February, the diplomatic world published an investigation report which quoted foreign guest workers in the Taiwanese bicycle factories, including Giant, who said they had paid recruiters at their original costs up to $ 5,500 to obtain work in factories. Some workers also said that once in Taiwan, they had to pay service fees to the Taiwanese brokers who showed two months' salary during their three -year contracts. The source of information also found similar costs paid by workers from Merida, Maxxis, Fritz Jou and other Taiwanese factories. He said that the giant is committed last year to pay the costs on behalf of foreign workers.

Business & Human Rights Resource Center, a non -profit organization, published a 2024 report which found allegations of work costs paid by giant workers. The organization said that when contacted, Giant has not recognized any violation but told the organization: “It is understood that some migrant employees pay recruitment costs to recruiters from the country of origin, but our company is not involved in negotiations and the collection of these costs.”

According to the giant annual report in 2024, at the start of this year, the company undertook to pay the workers' travel costs to immigrate it, including agency fees, regulatory costs, medical examination fees, visa costs and passport fees. Once the workers in Taiwan, Giant is committed to paying the costs, including agency service costs, medical examination fees, residence permit and passport fees.

At the Taipei cycle show in March, the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability, a Taiwan industry group, said its 82 members, including giants and other major manufacturers, had committed themselves to the rules for conducting human rights. The commitment includes the signing of the human rights bill.

In 2023, the United Kingdom source that the Telegraph reported on the violations of workers' fees in a Malaysia factory which is a subcontractor of the Shimano factory in this country. Shimano said at the time at the time she was investigating the report. The diplomatic world reported in 2024 that the foreign workers of the factory had been reimbursed by $ 3,000 each and that the workers were “free from servitude”, apparently due to the pressure of Shimano.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bicycleretailer.com/international/2025/09/24/us-customs-detaining-bikes-made-giant-over-forced-labor-allegations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos