Sales of new houses in the United States are the fastest rhythm in three years





Sales of new houses in the United States increased more than expected last month while manufacturers have increased discounts to attract buyers seated on the sidelines.

New sales of unifamilial houses increased by 20.5% in August to an annualized rate of 800,000 units, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. It was the fastest pace since the beginning of 2022 and well above the forecasts of economists, signaling an explosion of activity on a frozen housing market.

Analysts said the increase had been propelled by price discounts and other incentives for the sale of manufacturers, which are struggling with an excess offer of newly built houses for sale.

The relaxation of loan costs, before the drop in interest rates in the federal reserve, also argued the sharp increase, the economists noted.

But new houses represent only 14% of sales of American houses. The housing market, more broadly, remains constantly frozen while the constraints of affordability have eliminated potential buyers.

Nancy Vanden Houten, American economist at Oxford Economics, warned that the leap for sales of new houses in August “probably overestimates any improvement in housing activity”. Sales of new houses tend to be volatile from month to month, she said.

“Take the gain with a huge grain of salt,” wrote Wells Fargo in a research note.

“Sales of new houses are subject to strong revisions. A fixed sales trend, similar to what was obvious all year round, seems more likely,” they added.

In a report by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo this month, 39% of house manufacturers said they had reduced prices – the highest from the coronavirus pandemic. Other incentives may include assisting buyers to obtain a lower mortgage rate or to offer to pay for certain closing costs.

At the same time, mortgage rates began to drop last month because the financial markets at the cost of the drop in interest rate of the American central bank.

The drop in borrowing costs has contributed to the tip of sales of new houses, Thomas Ryan, economist in North America in Capital Economics, in a research note.

The average rate on the 30-year mortgage, the most popular mortgage in the United States is even more advanced this month. It fell to 6.26% last week, according to Freddie Mac, a continuous decrease which could cause even more activities to sell houses in the coming months, said Ryan.

Chen Zhao, head of research in economics in Redfin, said that sales of new houses – which are based on contract signatures, rather than finished sales – could be an early indicator of reaction at lower mortgage rates. But the data tend to be “noisy,” she said, and “you want to see another month of data before really hanging your hat”.

Mortgage rates are roughly double what many owners have obtained during the pandemic. A weakening of the labor market, combined with persistent challenges of the affordability of the home, could maintain the housing market in a state of paralysis.

“There is a repressed request in the accommodation, but the affordability remains out of reach for many owners for the first time,” said Eric Teal, director of investments at Comeri Wealth Management.

