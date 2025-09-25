EMCOR UK acquisition OC





September 24, 2025

EMCOR Group has agreed to sell the British building service to OCS Group UK.

EMCOR UK will be sold for about $ 190 million in a total of $ 255 million in the current exchange rate.

This will merge with Atalian Servest and mark the seventh acquisition in OCS, which was acquired by private equity company Clayton and Dubilier & Rice in 2023. This includes Accuro, Abate Pest Management, Profile Security Service, Monopoly Service Group, FES Support Service and Maxim FM.

EMCOR's chairman and president and chief executive Tony Guzzi said: “With the sale of EMCOR UK, we are accelerating the 'regional execution, National Reacher' strategy to further focus your business in the large -scale, diverse and attractive ends of the United States.

“We have a lot of momentum in business, and we provide more comprehensive services, including the acquisition of discipline of electric and mechanical construction and mechanical service businesses using the proceeds of this sale.”

“We thank EMCOR UK team members who are able to make this milestone and have resources and expertise to support EMCOR UK's continuous success.”

Rob Legge, CEO of OCS, added: “EMCOR UK has built an impressive British technology service business with expertise proven in a complex and important environment.”

“We look forward to seeing a strong strategic and cultural coordination and cooperating through shifts to ensure smooth and consistent experiences for colleagues and customers.”

Photo: Photo of Rob Legge. Image Credit: OCS

Articles written by Ella Tansley | Publication on September 24, 2025

