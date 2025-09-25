American fighter planes rushed to intercept Russian war planes near Alaska





American fighter planes were scrambled on Wednesday to identify and intercept four Russian war planes flying near Alaska, the command of the North American aerospace defense said in a statement.

Norad said two Russian long-range strategic bombers TU-95 and two SU-35 fighter planes were flying in the Alaskan air defense identification area (ADIZ), which is an international aerial space for us and a Canadian sovereign plain space.

Norad replied Wednesday by sending an early alert and control alert aircraft, as well as four F-16 and four KC-135 oil aircraft, to identify and intercept positively “the Russian Alaskan Adiz.

A strategic bombardier of Tupolev Tu-95 Russian steals in Moscow, accompanied by fighter planes, during a rehearsal for the parade of the day of victory in the Russian capital, in a file of file of May 7, 2022. Sefa Karacan / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Norad said Russian military activity in Adiz is common and is not considered a threat, but that it was the last in a series of Russian flights seen by many as testing the preparation of American countries and NATO allied nations. It came then that Denmark officials continued to investigate still inatvaded and still inatvaded drones who stole near Copenhagen airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, disturbing traffic.

Danish police said the drones had been exploited by an “capable actor”.

The European nations have been alert in the midst of the current invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Russian drones were killed by Polish war planes and NATO allies after crossing Polish airspace on September 9. Ten days later, Estonia said that several Russian fighter planes had entered its airspace.

On Wednesday, Russian planes entered the Alaska air defense identification area about a month after a very similar incident, which also saw American scrambling planes for an interception.

At the end of August, Norad said that he had detected and monitored a Russian military recognition plane inside Adiz after intercepted the same type of spy plan three times in the previous days.

In September 2024, Norad published a dramatic video of a Russian flying jet “a few meters” from Norad Aircraft off the coast of Alaska. At the time, an American general said that driving the jet crew was “dangerous, non -professional and in danger”.

ADIZ is “a defined extent of international airspace which requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security,” said Norad.

Until now, none of the situations has led to Russian war aircraft that entered us or Canadian sovereign airspace.

More CBS News

TUCKER REALS

Tucker Reals is the foreign editor of CBSNEWS.com, based at CBS News London Bureau. He has been working for CBS News since 2006, before, he worked for the Associated Press in Washington, DC and London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/russia-planes-alaska-us-fighter-jets-intercept-bomber-fighter-jets-adiz/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos