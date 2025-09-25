They Department of Education announces the publication of $ 500 million record for charter school programs





The United States Ministry of Education (the Ministry) has today announced the publication of $ 500 million to Charter school programs, marking the biggest investment in the program of all time. This historical investment in schools in Charter will support high -quality education options for parents so that their students can continue the learning experiences that best meet their needs, regardless of income or postal code.

A unique education system does not work for our students. Charter schools allow innovative educational models that expand learning possibilities for students, said US Secretary for Education Linda McMahon. The Trump administration will continue to use all the tools available to plead for significant learning, to advance the choice of school and make sure that each student is well placed to succeed.

The Department has awarded prices in the six charter school programs: state entities, charter management organization, developer, state facilities, credit improvement and model development and development subsidies. In addition, additional funding has been awarded to the beneficiaries of the existing state entity to help meet the increased demand for charter schools.

In May, during the National Charter School Week, secretary McMahon announced this year $ 60 million in additional funding for schools in Charter. It has also unveiled the new opportunity to develop and disseminate models. The department is delighted to distribute these funds and awaits the major works that beneficiaries will do to improve academic results, extend the choice of education and strengthen the school sector in Charter.

Privacy facts of the grant price:

Subsidies to state entities: the ministry will grant subsidies to six states totaling $ 293.7 million in the next five years to reproduce and extend high -quality charter schools. Development and subsidies to disseminate models: the ministry will grant 12 new subsidies totaling $ 27.6 million over the next five years to develop and disseminate full tools and resources to charter schools. The beneficiaries propose to support the replication of effective practices thanks to practical assistance to the main managers of the charter school sector and by developing practical kits, models of models and other resources to equip the founders of the charter school, authorizers and other key state managers with the tools they need to operation the innovative charter models. Charter management organization: the subsidy department of the grant. The beneficiaries offer to reproduce and expand a total of 147 high quality charter schools across the country. Develop subsidies: the ministry will grant $ 10.7 million in the next five years for seven new grants, three times more than last year. These subsidies provide financial assistance to promoters of charter schools to open news or to extend high -quality charter schools in states that do not currently have a subsidy of the state of the CSP state. Subsidies granted a total of $ 95.4 million, the highest amount in the last ten years of the subsidy program. This subsidy supports eligible entities which demonstrate innovative methods to help schools to approach the cost of the acquisition, construction and renovation of facilities.

Additional financing to support the increase in school demand to Charter:

The ministry will grant additional funding of an additional $ 51.7 million to existing state beneficiaries to support the creation or expansion of schools with charter focused on civic education; career teaching and technique; And science, technology, engineering and mathematics, among other innovative charter school models. Beneficiaries of existing state entities must use these additional funds to support an increased demand for schools to Charter, including activities that respond to administrative priorities related to teaching literacy based on evidence, increased access to innovative school models, expanded access to high impact tutoring and technical assistance to new or existing charter schools.

More information on subsidy recipients from the Charter Schools program will be available here.

