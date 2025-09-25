



Dartmouth has climbed two places, 13th in the best row, among the best national universities, and its undergraduate teaching was classified third best in the country, according to the annual classification of the US News & World report published on September 23.

Dartmouth devotes himself to attracting a large band of talented students and providing a practical learning environment which gives them the skills necessary to debate and discuss problems in a productive manner, by preparing them to be leaders themselves, explains President Sian Leah Beilock. Although the rankings are only a metric by which we assess our impact, they affirm that our approach combined world class research with a real commitment to the success of students to provide results.

Dartmouth also ranked 9th among better value schools, according to US News & World Report. The news follows the release of Linkedins, the very first ranking of the best colleges in the United States for long-term career success, in which Dartmouth ranked 9th. The list is based on the professional results of the alumni, such as the placement rates, the advancement of higher level positions and the number of former students who organized internships during the college or founded their own companies after obtaining their diploma.

At the same time, the Tuck School of Business MBA program remains among the best in the world, ranking 6th in the Bloomberg business school ranking, the best business schools in Bloomberg BusinessWeeks in 2025, the best business schools in the United States, and 8th worldwide in the best MBA programs in Linkedins, published last week.

Today's withdrawal is strong. And while we celebrate the tucks 125th year, this force is recognized, says Matthew Slaughter, the dean of Paul Danos from the Tuck School of Business in Dartmouth.

Last month, Forbes appointed Dartmouth 6th among the best employers in New Hampshire, based on employees surveys, and the institution now leads the Ivy League in the Foundation of Individual Rights and expressions of the freedom of expression of the college.

The college jumped 189 places after undergoing a major overhaul of policy to obtain a note from Green Light projector and an officially adopted institutional neutrality, according to the FEUX website.

Dartmouth's achievements in these categories are the result of shared community values ​​in academic excellence, innovation with an impact and the respectful exchange of ideas in the pursuit of knowledge, explains President Beilock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.dartmouth.edu/news/2025/09/dartmouth-moves-us-news-world-report-rankings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

