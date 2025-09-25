



The chief economist of RBC, Frances Donald, talks about the decision to lower the rates of the Fed and monetary policy to earn money.

The American economy accelerated in the second quarter while the Commerce Department published its second revision of the real gross domestic product (GDP) for the last quarter.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published its third and last estimate of GDP in the second quarter on Thursday, which showed that the economy increased at an annualized rate of 3.8% during the period from April to June.

This figure was warmer than the estimate of 3.3% of the economists questioned by LSEG, and came higher than the estimation of the initial GDP in the second quarter of the trade department of 3%.

BEA explained that the increase in GDP in the second quarter “mainly reflected a decrease in imports, which are a substrate for the calculation of GDP and an increase in consumption expenditure. These movements have been partly compensated by decreases in investment and exports.”

What are Fed's prospects for interest rate drops, inflation and jobs for the rest of the year?

The American economy increased at a faster pace than expected in the second quarter. (David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The revision of growth in the second quarter up 0.5 percentage points compared to the second EBC estimate comes mainly from higher consumption expenditure than that previously.

The agency explained that consumer expenses in services have been revised and partially offset by a downward revision of property purchases. The most important contributors to service expenses were transport, financial services and insurance. The main contributors to goods expenses were motor vehicles and parts.

The Inspector General of the Labor Department announces the audit of the BLS data collection challenges

Economic growth in the first quarter was revised a contraction of 0.5% to 0.6%. (Emily Elconin / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Real final sales to private national buyers, which is the sum of consumption expenses and gross fixed private investment, was revised 1 for percentage of a gain of 2.9% in the second quarter.

Growth in the second quarter follows a contraction in GDP in the first quarter which was revised downwards a contraction of 0.5%to 0.6%, which leaves GDP growth in the first half of 2025 at an annualized rate of approximately 1.6%.

BEA allocated the resumption in the second quarter to a decrease in imports and an acceleration of consumption expenditure, which was partly counterbalanced by a drop in investment.

Inflation remained stubbornly high in August because the Fed weighs the rate drops

Prices are taxes on imported goods which are paid by the importer, which generally transmits higher costs to consumers thanks to higher prices. (Jesus Olarte / Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GDP revisions are concerned with the economy in the midst of signs of a slowdown in the labor market and persistent inflation above the target rate of 2% of the federal reserve.

“Even if these GDP revisions are behind, they paint a somewhat reassuring image of the American economy. In particular, personal consumption has been revised above, giving more credibility to the idea that consumers remain resistant,” said Bret Kenwell, American investment analyst of Etoro.

“Despite the solid results of today's GDP, this week's main objective is the report on the PCE of tomorrow. Active investors will want to see an online or declining inflation result, keeping the Fed on two other rate drops in 2025,” added Kenwell. “Although inflation and employment reports are a higher objective for investors, they will be even more examined in the coming months.”

Get Fox Affairs on the move by clicking here

The markets expect the federal reserve to advance with two other 25 -point prices decreases this year, after reducing this size at last week's meeting.

Political decision -makers will have an overview of the Fed privileged inflation gauge, the personal consumer expenditure index (PCE), for the month of August during its publication tomorrow, while the September job report will be released on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/us-economy-q2-2025-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos