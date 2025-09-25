



This week, the UK proposed to abolish an indefinite vacation (ILR) status for immigrants coming to England. ROB Ford explains that this permanent exclusion proposal is not popular with the public, including the skeptical voters, and this strategy can be counterproductive.

On September 22, the UK reformed England, generally, proposed to abolish an indefinite vacation (ILR) status that can obtain immigrants after a legal residence between the United Kingdom and five to ten years. Instead, immigrants must apply for a new visa every five years.

The previous reform policy focused on reducing the number of new arrivals and promoting the deportation of criminals and irregular immigrants. However, this proposal threatens the status, rights and prospects of hundreds of thousands of legitimate immigrants, including those who have decided and formed their families with the belief that they have secured permanent rights to live in England.

Most of the immigrants who successfully acquired ILR arrived at a family visa who asked for a sponsor who was in a workplace or a sponsor who worked in the UK. Only after securing ILR, such immigrants get the right to approach the same welfare benefits as British citizens (most of the limited immigrants have no rights to welfare benefits). At a press conference under the Welfare Welfare of the Reformed Government, Farage would be only for British citizens, and Farage formed a focus of reform criticism.

We can use the data of the NATCEN panel to see what the public thinks about this idea, and this idea asked people when they thought that immigrants in England could get the same benefits as British citizens at the beginning of last year. Farages' proposals for permanent exclusion are not popular at all, despite the goal of migrant meeting voter reform.

Figure 1: When should immigrants who work in the UK and pay taxes be able to access the same welfare benefits as British citizens?

84%of respondents supported access to the same welfare benefits as UK citizens up to five years, and the majority (65%) can actually access the qualification time to less than three years or less. Only 3%of the respondents supported the Farage style system, which immigrants permanently excludes from the approach to welfare benefits. Among those who agree with the Farage that migration is economically harmful, only one in 10 people will prefer to permanently exclude immigrants from the welfare system. Opposition to this proposal will substantially surpass supporters among the existing voters.

Reform can be raised on the table to change the discussion on immigration in a limited direction to change the overton window. But data suggests that this will not work.

Figure 2: Views on the welfare access period of 2013 and 2024, conservative and labor party and all voters

The UK's social attitude investigation was almost the same questions about the access to welfare benefits in 2013 before the EU referendum was held in 2024.This data is a 10 -year campaign for this 10 -year campaign for more limited migration policies for more limited migration policies by the Conservative Party and the actual restriction of the Brek seat parties. The campaign for the campaign has not shifted the fable window and the Breksheet policy.

Within five years, support for immigrant access to welfare systems (blue bars) supported this policy in 2013 with more than eight of the 10 respondents and more than eight of the 10 conservative and 10 laborers, and the 10 -year passion for immigration was higher than the overall overall. Support among voters increased from 82%to 84%, and increased from 82%to 90%of the labor party, and 82%of conservative sugars. The public view of this is settled, stable and clear. Those who come here and play according to the rules deserve the same treatment, including all approaches to the welfare system.

Farage not only ends the way to equal treatment for new immigrants, but also suggests that many people will withdraw their rights. There are no polls on this idea, but if the British public has a faint view of the permanent exclusion of immigrants from the welfare system, it will not be much more popular to violate the policies and basic fairness norms that can take away rights and security from those who have already acquired them.

Farages' mistakes are generally assumed that anxiety about migration usually supports all suggestions. There is a solid minority people who think in this way, but as a whole, the public tends to take a more balanced subtle view. Many voters think that the overall number of new arrivals is too high, but they also express the support of the economic contributions of migrant workers, and supports many specific forms of migration, including workers in sectors such as student migration, health and social welfare, and humanitarian immigrants from Ukraine and Hong Kong.

The political logic of the proposal to treat immigrants as a permanent second -class citizen is not clear. This policy is not popular with its advantages, and it is not necessary to inform that Farage sees his opposition to voters of immigration skeptics as the overwhelmingest party. There is also a risk of clear elections. Voters who are deeply dissatisfied with the current state, but are too extreme to trust in power can be easily alienated by ideas that are out of the mainstream of opinions. By pursuing such a solid policy, the reform may have given excessive approach and powerful weapons to political opponents, which allows you to attack the hundreds of thousands of hard -working immigrant families, including hundreds of thousands of friends, neighbors and office workers who can clarify the potential and security of the right and security of rights and security. After years of operation on immigration, Farage May returned his initiative to his opponent this week.

UK, Senior Researcher, UK Senior Researcher, and UK Senior Researcher at the University of Mancheester.

