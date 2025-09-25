



Washington, DC Reuters –

The US trade department said on Wednesday that it had opened up new national security surveys on the importation of personal protection equipment, medical items, robotics and industrial machines.

The investigations on article 232, which were opened on September 2 but which are not publicly disclosed before, could be used as a basis for even higher prices on a wide strip of medical and industrial goods, in particular imported face masks, syringes and infusion pumps, as well as for machines and programmable industrial machines and industrial machines.

The investigation requests companies to detail the planned demand for robotics and industrial machines and the extent to which the domestic production of robotics and industrial machines, as well as their parts and components can meet domestic demand, as well as the role of foreign supply chains in the United States’s American demand.

The US trade department is particularly interested in the role of major exporters such as China to meet American medical needs and the impact of foreign government grants and predatory business practices.

Potential prices could also cover surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves, dresses and other medical and surgical instruments and supplies, including IV bags, gauze / bandages, sutures, wheelchairs, crutches and hospital beds.

The probe also covers cardiac stimulators, insulin pumps, coronary stents, cardiac valves, hearing aids, prostheses, blood sugar monitors, orthopedic devices, computed tomography scanners and magnetic resonance imaging machines.

Pharmaceutical products, including prescription drugs, as well as drones, are part of 232 distinct probes.

The robotic probe includes machine tools for cutting, welding and handling parts, autoclaves and industrial ovens. Laser and water tools and machines are also included.

The ministry has opened many probes on national security ramifications imports of wind turbines, planes, semiconductors, heavy trucks, polysilicon, copper, wood and wood and critical minerals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/25/business/us-investigates-medical-equipment-robotics-tariffs-intl

