All British adults need a Brit card digital ID according to the Starmer plan to solve illegal migration.

All working adults in this country must have a digital ID card issued by the new government as part of a new attempt to crack down on illegal migration.

The prime minister is expected to announce his support for the Brit Card System, which confirms the right to live and work in the UK on Friday.

This plan, which the law change should be implemented, should be pressured to take the minister to take more drastic measures as the boat crossing reaches the record and the exile backlog is still deteriorating by the UK's success in the polls.

But the leaders of the eight civil organizations warned that mandatory digital IDs are in danger of pushing unauthorized immigrants into shadows.

Earlier this year, the government began to look for proposals for some types of digital IDs for British adults and could help to deal with illegal immigrants working in the black economy. They saw an example of Estonia using the required ID card system.

Open the image in the gallery

Citizens' Free Group warns that mandatory digital IDs are in danger of pushing unauthorized immigrants into shadows (PA)

Lord Blair Runket, who worked in the early ID system of Blair government 20 years ago, said he welcomed the decision.

Age verification to protect children and adolescents; The exploitation by the organized criminals who abuse people in the lower economy; It is only a part of the benefits that can occur in well -implemented programs, which plays a role in preventing unauthorized entry by crossing the channel across the channel.

The threat to the privacy of the people is an unplanned Mishmesh, which suggests the risk of data violations, fraudulent identity and misuse.

Open the image in the gallery

Model of digital ID designed for Tony Blair Institute (Tony Blair Institute)

Former Labor Interior Minister argued that the introduction of digital identification should truly integrate all digital documents used in everyday life.

According to a poll, the public supports the idea extensively, and in December, the survey found that 53 %of people prefer a universal digital identification system and found that 25 %are strongly advantageous. Only 19 %said they were opposed to them.

According to a report from Tony Blairs Institute (TBI), published this week, suggests that the public's support for ultra -digital identity cards that can access public services and report problems in the area is increasing.

The report, which surveyed more than 2,000 adults, said that 62 %of people prefer to introduce digital ID formats with apps that can report things like pits and missing empty collections.

The TBIS Government Innovation Director of Alexander iOSAD said that the universal digital ID announcement is one of the most important measures for British citizens to make everyday life easier and trust.

The way we experience the government can be better. Digital IDs not only help to deal with illegal migration, but also perform accurate and responsiblely, so they can open the door to a completely new service model that comes when needed.

Earlier this month, Shabana Mahmood Home Secretary said he always preferred ID cards.

She talked to the broadcasters and added: In fact, I supported the introduction of the last labor government of the ID card. The first legislation I mentioned in Congress was an ID card bill that was abandoned by the conservative lip deck union.

I would know that people who were familiar with my political performance would always know that it was always supported.

However, eight civil free groups, including Liberty, 19 trillion, data and Runnymede Trust, warned that the movement to introduce forced digital IDs took the risk of changing the balance of power into the state due to the dangerous effects of our security, rights and freedom.

In a letter to Sir Keir, they wrote: Essential digital IDs are unlikely to achieve government goals dealing with unauthorized immigration.

The proposed system is almost helpful in dealing with the full factor that leads the migration to the UK and dealing with the gangs, employers and books that are smuggled by criminals.

Instead, we will push unauthorized immigrants into shadows, more unstable work and unauthorized homes.

REBECCA Vincent, a temporary director of Big Brother Watchs, was one of the warnings that such a rollout could be unique to privacy, equality and citizens' freedom.

Her organization has signed more than 101,000 signatures in the petition, and Sir Keir Starmer has requested to refuse to offer a Brit card.

Sir Edd Davey told the Liberal Democratic Party's meeting that his party had to properly investigate the details, but it was not necessarily opposed to the policy.

“The Times has changed, so why I say 'let's see it',” he said.

