The US economy extended to 3.8%





Washington – The American economy developed at a surprising 3.8% from April to June, the government reported in a spectacular upgrade of its previous estimate of the growth of the second quarter.

US gross domestic product The production of the nations of goods and services rebounded in the spring from a drop in the first quarter of 0.6% caused by the benefits of President Donald Trumps Trade Wars, the trade department announced on Thursday. The ministry had previously estimated the growth of the second quarter to 3.3%.

The drop in GDP in the first quarter, the first retirement of the US economy in three years, was mainly caused by an increase in imports that are removed from GDP while companies rushed to bring foreign goods before Trump could impose radical taxes. This trend was reversed as expected in the second quarter: imports dropped at a rate of 29.3%, increasing growth from April to June by more than 5 percentage points.

Consumer spending increased at a rate of 2.5%, compared to 0.6% in the first quarter and well above 1.6% of the government previously estimated.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has canceled decades of American policy in support of freer trade. He slapped the two -digit taxes on imports of almost all countries on earth and targeted specific products for prices, including steel, aluminum and cars.

Trump considers prices as a means of protecting American industry, attracting factories in the United States and helping to pay the massive tax reductions he signed on July 4.

But traditional economists whose Trump views and advisers reject say that its prices damage the economy, increasing costs and making American businesses less efficient. They note that prices are paid by importers in the United States, who are trying to transmit cost to their customers through higher prices. Therefore, prices can be inflationary although their impact on prices so far has been modest.

The unpredictable way that Trump imposed the prices that announce and suspend them, then offer news, companies have disrupted, contributing to a strong deceleration in hiring.

From 2021 to 2023, the United States added 400,000 impressive jobs per month while the economy recovered covid-19 locking. Since then, hiring has been at a standstill, partly because of the uncertainty of trade policy and partly due to the persistent effects of 11 interest rate increases by federal inflation reserves in 2022 and 2023.

The revisions of the Department of Labor earlier this month have shown that the economy had created 911,000 less jobs than what was initially reported in the year which ended in March. This meant that employers added on average less than 71,000 new jobs per month during this period, not the 147,000 were reported for the first time. Since March, job creation has slowed even more to 53,000 on average per month.

On October 3, the Labor Department should point out that employers have added only 43,000 jobs in September, although unemployment is likely to have been at a low 4.3%, according to the forecasters interviewed by the Factst data company.

Seeking to strengthen the job market, the Fed reduced its reference interest rate last week for the first time since December.

The GDP report Thursday was the third and last examination of trade departments on economic growth in the second quarter. He will publish his initial estimate of the growth of July-September on October 30.

The forecasters interviewed by the Factseet data company currently expect the growth of GDP to slow down at an annual rate of only 1.5% in the third quarter.

