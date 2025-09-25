The US economy increased at a rate of 3.8% in the second quarter





Washington –

The return of American economies in the second quarter was revised again higher, and economists believe that the momentum continued in the third quarter, stressing the resilience of the greatest economy in the world.

The gross domestic product, the widest measure of economic production, increased at an annualized rate from 3.8% from April to June, announced the trade department on Thursday in its third and last estimate. It is significantly higher than the rate of 3.3% reported in the second estimate, and well above the 3% initially reported.

GDP has been largely revised higher due to additional new data on consumption expenses. Personal consumption expenses increased at an annualized rate of 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the third estimate, up compared to the second estimates of 1.6%.

The big difference between the first estimate and the third is certainly notable and outside the standard, told CNN Bret Kenwell, an American investment analyst of the Etoro investment platform.

This year, economic data in particular in recent months have been noisy, and the uncertainty of economic policy has remained high throughout 2025, he said. With as many mobile parts in the GDP report, it is not surprising that larger than expected revisions appear, especially in one year marked by increased volatility and mixed signals.

But the economic history of the second quarter remains the same: the fall in imports and American consumers who continued to spend have contributed to fuel the rebound in the spring, after a contraction at the beginning of the year, when the importers were full of stocks to precede President Donald Truffs, who has removed GDP.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta believes that GDP continued to spread at a robust pace in the third quarter, providing for the third quarter GDP to register at a solid rate of 3.3%.

The first estimate of the GDP governments in the third quarter is expected to be published next month.

The Thursdays Revision of GDP upwards for the second quarter confirmed that the economy had increased to a healthy clip, even if pricing uncertainty reached fever during the quarter, Paul Stanley, director of investments in Granite Bay Wealth Management, wrote in an analyst note on Thursday.

The American economy is resilient and the strong GDP is another indication that we do not risk recession, even with the slowdown in labor market growth, he said.

The American labor market slows down and consumers' feeling decreases again, but so far the Americans have not reduced their expenses.

This is a key because consumer spending is the vital element of the American economy, representing about two -thirds of economic production.

Against the ratings, retail sales, which include a large part of the overall expenses, increased by 0.6% in August compared to the previous month, according to data from the Commerce Department, after a gain of July 0.6%.

Friday, the government publishes more complete figures on consumer spending in August, which includes purchases of services, as part of its monthly report on personal consumption expenses.

However, an increasingly fragile labor market has a risk for the economic engine of the Americas, especially if the layoffs are starting to climb.

New requests for unemployment services remained relatively low last week, said the Labor Department in a separate report published Thursday, but the deposits of federal workers who have been dismissed have brought back in recent weeks and could continue to climb.

In a separate report from the trade department published Thursday, new orders of sustainable products rebounded by a solid 2.9% in August, after two consecutive monthly decreases, stimulated by new orders for aircraft and parts.

However, excluding transport equipment, new sustainable products orders increased by 0.4% more modest last month.

New orders from non -defensive equipment excluding planes, a key commercial investment gauge increased by 0.6% in August, down slightly compared to a 0.8% of July gain.

